FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante's customer experience (CX) business sector, CognoConnected, has been awarded the No Surprises Help Desk (NSHD) contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The three-year contract consists of a base year and two option years with an approximate value of $26 million.
Cognosante will support CMS' implementation of the No Surprises Act (NSA) by providing a multi-tiered help desk to identify, track, triage, and manage all calls and web-based submissions related to NSA complaints and violations. The company will also leverage its CX expertise to provide advanced level support for complex NSA case inquiries. Additionally, Cognosante will support continuous service delivery excellence by providing performance data used to monitor program integrity and identify areas for process improvement.
"We are proud to have been selected by CMS for this critical effort to deliver and improve the customer experience related to the No Surprises Act," said James Gordon, CognoConnected president. "We look forward to further expanding our support to CMS and its missions, helping improve access to care and protecting medical care recipients from surprise medical bills."
This contract award reaffirms the company's commitment to continued growth and expansion in the CX space, building on the recent award of the $200 million Enrollment Resolution & Reconciliation (ER&R) and Form 1095-A Data Reporting contract.
About Cognosante
Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company delivering innovative and transformative solutions that improve the health and safety of Americans. With more than a decade of experience working with Federal and state government agencies, we aim to expand access to care, improve care delivery, deliver solutions addressing social determinants of health, and ensure safety and security through multi-faceted technology and customer experience (CX) solutions. Our broad range of capabilities includes enterprise IT and cloud, data science, telehealth, interoperability, public health surveillance, clinical performance, eligibility and enrollment, and consumer engagement. For more information, visit http://www.cognosante.com
Media Contact
Stephanie Kinsey, Cognosante, 12409044517, Stephanie.Kinsey@cognosante.com
SOURCE Cognosante