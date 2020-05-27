ATLANTA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognosos, a leader in IoT-based asset intelligence, has announced that Braxton Jarratt has joined the company as its new CEO effective immediately. Jarratt has also been appointed to serve on the Cognosos Board of Directors. He will build on the company's momentum with his experience scaling venture-backed startups and high-growth corporate technology divisions in some of the world's most respected organizations.
In concert with Jarratt's appointment, the company has closed a round of financing from its current investors including Cox Enterprises and Pete Kight, bringing in a total of $4.5 million to fund the company's continued growth.
Cognosos is a leader in comprehensive asset tracking and intelligence, enabling companies that span multiple verticals to gain visibility into valuable equipment, inventory and other important resources. Cognosos empowers its customers to take informed actions that improve financial, operational and logistical performance.
"With so much changing so quickly in the industry, Braxton's background and leadership is a welcome addition to Cognosos," said David Blau, vice president of strategy and corporate development at Cox Enterprises. "We know from his time at Cox that Braxton is the perfect person to take Cognosos where they want to go."
Jarratt is a seasoned CEO, technology innovator, entrepreneur and investor with several demonstrated successes building and growing significant businesses in sectors as diverse as communications, media technology, big data and cloud computing. His track record of growing multiple venture-backed tech companies has led to more than $1.7 billion in enterprise value creation.
"The financial commitment by our investors combined with our ability to execute gives us the fuel to accelerate momentum in our key markets at a pivotal point," added Jarratt. "We are now able to move even faster into our newest vertical, hospitals and healthcare facilities, solving the urgent need for real-time visibility of critical equipment like ventilators and IV pumps at a time where such intelligence is more important than ever."
About Cognosos
Cognosos equips enterprises with the real-time location and tracking intelligence needed to boost utilization of assets and accelerate inventory through supply chains. Its lightweight platform deploys quickly both indoors and outdoors, delivering an unparalleled combination of price and performance that is now tracking over 100,000 assets across multiple industries including automotive, logistics and healthcare. For more information, visit cognosos.com. Follow us on Twitter @Cognosos and LinkedIn.
About Cox Enterprises
Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.