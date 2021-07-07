TEL AVIV, Israel, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coinmama, a stalwart cryptocurrency exchange, sets new standards for customer support by contacting a customer five years after he left a bitcoin balance hanging in limbo, recovering what was recently valued at $25,000 USD (initially worth $600 at purchase).
In 2016, Ireland customer Alan O'Connor used Coinmama for the first time but never validated his wallet. After chalking up his missing funds to the learning curve of self-banking, Alan forgot all about the "lost" BTC. However, in Q2 of 2021, when BTC prices were at an all-time high, Alan received an email from a determined Coinmama representative informing him of his still-pending transaction.
O'Connor shared, "…when I was contacted and told that I had a pending transaction Coinmama wished to help me clear up, you could have knocked me over with a feather. At a time when BTC value is soaring, here is an impartial third party, calling me to tell me they found some old Satoshis I had lying around! I was asked to validate a wallet address and within minutes, the transfer that I started all those years ago was initiated and before I knew it, I had recovered all the funds I thought were gone forever. As human beings, we need that—real connection, support, and care."
Sagi Bakshi, CEO of Coinmama, agreed, "It is vitally important to our mission here at Coinmama to set the standard to how a trusted third party should act in situations such as Alan's. We value our customers above all else. They're our company, so when we discover situations like this, we make it a priority to reach out offering proactive support to ensure they're taken care of. We are beyond happy to provide such good news to our valued customers – even if they haven't used our exchange in years!"
Read Alan O'Connor's op-ed on his experience with Coinmama waking up $25K richer in bitcoin here: https://www.coinmama.com/blog/how-i-woke-up-25000-richer-in-bitcoin/
