TEL AVIV, Israel, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coinmama, a global crypto exchange supporting 2,800,000 users across 188 countries, publishes its Spring 2021 Global Cryptocurrency User Report.
The survey supports the narrative that a massive wealth transfer is occurring between Boomers and Millennials, bolstered by young peoples' adoption of cryptocurrency. The largest age group using Coinmama were 25-34 year-olds at 34%, with 65+ comprising the smallest group at just 4%.
Coinmama also found that, though crypto remains a mostly male-dominated sphere, female participation is rapidly growing. Women in countries with emerging economies, in particular, are playing a large role in driving adoption, with the Philippines (37%), Trinidad and Tobago (35%), and South Africa (31%) showing the highest percentages of female users. This is a dramatic shift from a report published last year that found only 9% of women had even heard of DeFi versus 89% of men.
Overall, the future bodes well for crypto, with the global user base expanding alongside the proliferation of mobile phones—Coinmama found that mobile was preferred over desktop by 58% of users. Given an estimated 70 million current crypto users worldwide and 2.71 billion people with access to smartphones, the potential for crypto adoption remains enormous.
Sagi Bakshi, CEO of Coinmama, shared, "We are proud to share the results of our Spring 2021 Global User Report, as it reflects the maturation of the crypto ecosystem. Women and Millennials are entering the space at a rapid pace, signaling a shift that may be key to mass adoption."
About Coinmama
