Cointelli broadens options for both CPAs and everyday filers with debut of new product for tax professionals, along with a "featured app partnership" with Uphold that will allow users and investors to access top-tier crypto tax software
NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cryptocurrency tax software provider Cointelli today announced two new updates, including expanded functionality for enterprise tax companies with the debut of its "For Accountants" offering, and its featured app partnership with digital money platform Uphold. The "For Accountants" offering will assist both enterprise and individual users in calculating and determining tax liability when creating yearly tax returns, and the Uphold partnership will expand user access and services on both platforms.
Cointelli's crypto tax software is designed to provide users with fast and reliable calculations when determining their gains, losses, and tax liabilities. Its service covers a broad range of digital currency transaction types including investing and trading, DeFi, staking, NFT transactions, and more.
Cointelli's debut of its "For Accountants" platform further enhances the company's offering by empowering tax professionals to purchase bundles for use with multiple clients. The product has no minimum purchase requirement, and discounts increase as purchase volume grows. In addition, enterprise users can invite their clients to connect to the platform and upload their own crypto tax information using APIs and .CSV files. The crypto tax service can be linked with any existing tax software, so accountants can easily integrate Cointelli with their own existing systems. Additionally, the software supports over 100 global wallets, exchanges, and blockchains to ensure that all user transactions are accounted for.
Following the kick-off of its partnership with Uphold, Cointelli will also be featured as a service provider to all Uphold users and visitors to the company's App Center. Uphold is a multi-asset digital money platform that offers financial services to a global market and allows users to buy and trade over 80 digital currencies across the market. Users of Uphold will have access to priority pricing for Cointelli's tax software.
"Today's integration with Cointelli builds on our mission to make cryptocurrency trading as simple and as manageable as possible, while also adding to Uphold's range of accurate, reliable, and easy to use tax-compliance tools", says Uphold Chief Revenue Officer Robin O'Connell.
"These two developments are the next step in our mission to make crypto tax filing easy and accessible to all crypto investors and tax professionals," says Mark Kang, Cointelli CEO and Founder. "We are supporting Uphold's mission of changing the way users access their money by providing the resources to accurately file taxes on crypto assets. Since we are a company built by CPAs, we understand exactly how to make our state-of-the-art software work for professionals as well as individuals."
The expansion of Cointelli's offerings is taking place as the company receives favorable user reviews on a host of different platforms. Cointelli has been recognized as a Winter 2022 category leader by SourceForge after receiving "the highest levels of praise from user reviews."
About Cointelli:
Cointelli is a crypto tax reporting company founded by Mark Kang, a certified tax professional whose long experience serving his community as a CPA motivated him to develop user-friendly tax software. Cointelli automatically detects and corrects errors during the tax report generation process and is compatible with TurboTax and TaxAct as well as a broad range of crypto exchanges and wallets. In these ways and more, Cointelli brings ease to the tax reporting process. To learn more, please visit Cointelli.com.
About Uphold:
Uphold is a global digital money platform serving over eight million customers in more than 150 countries where consumers seek a more versatile and cost-effective home for their financial lives. Leveraging blockchain technology, the platform provides both consumers and businesses with easy access to digital and national currencies, precious metals and fractional U.S. equities. Uphold's unique trading experience — 'Anything-to-Anything' —allows customers to trade directly between asset classes, saving time and money. Uphold customers have easy access to tomorrow's financial services, today. To learn more, please visit Uphold.com.
