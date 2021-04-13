SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company, today announced its arm of institutional services for digital assets, CZ Prime. CoinZoom's launch of CZ-Prime FIX API, further accelerates the adoption from its growing list of institutional customers, who want to add Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency trading strategies to their offerings.
CoinZoom's CZ-Prime FIX API, is available to institutional investors, brokers, private traders, hedge funds, asset managers, corporations, VCs, high net worth individuals, endowments, family offices and private wealth managers.
With CZ-Prime's FIX integration, institutions can take advantage of minimal latency, secure connection and full-time access around the clock. Institutions will have access to both market rates and trading with full order books, from CoinZoom's over 75 markets. Institutions will also have access to the most popular order execution types.
"We're seeing institutional adoption of crypto and digital assets on a global scale," said Todd Crosland, Founder and CEO of CoinZoom. "CoinZoom's mission is to make both retail and institutional access to crypto easy, secure and reliable. CoinZoom's release of the CZ-Prime FIX API provides institutions with the ability to manage all their crypto positions programmatically. The launch of our CZ-Prime FIX API, demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with institutional standards of speed, connectivity, security and compliance that institutional traders rely on."
Crosland continued, "We anticipate our first global institution to begin trading on our CZ-Prime FIX API by the end of April, with many more to be added in the coming months."
About CoinZoom
CoinZoom, with customers in 185 countries, is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team's vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, and spending Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 28 top digital currencies. CoinZoom's premier product is its CoinZoom Visa card, which allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally. CoinZoom also offers global customers a premier Peer-to-Peer payments system called ZoomMe. CoinZoom customers can send fiat and crypto anywhere in the world, instantly for free. The team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers' digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen in all 50 states and territories. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited, is registered in Ireland.
