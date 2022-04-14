Utah Jazz to Drop NFT for JAZZXR Cub Club on April 15 at 10 AM MT
SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company, announced today the launch of an NFT Marketplace allowing users to sell and buy NFTs with credit or debit cards, ACH, direct deposits, wires, cash, Bitcoin and 40 of the top cryptocurrencies. The Marketplace will be live on April 15th with the launch of the Utah Jazz's JAZZXR Cub Club NFT Collection beginning at 10 a.m. MT.
The Jazz NFT drop will feature three minted versions of the Jazz Bear mascot as he grows in age with related accessories. The first collectible for sale this week shows Jazz Bear as a cub with a rattle, pacifier and bib. Only 100 NFTs in this design will be available to the public.
"NFTs are the fastest growing asset class in history, with a 1377% adoption growth rate in the last 12 months," said CoinZoom CEO, Todd Crosland. "We're excited to provide a user-friendly NFT marketplace and premier payment gateway for Utah Jazz fans, artists, creators, and anyone interested in investing in these assets."
Through CoinZoom's NFT Marketplace, customers can bid, buy and checkout easily. No knowledge of crypto or crypto holdings are required. CoinZoom provides a safe, secure, free wallet for all users to store their NFTs. Users can immediately relist purchased NFTs on the CoinZoom NFT secondary marketplace with no gas fees.
CoinZoom is aiming to put artists and creators first. Using the CoinZoom NFT minting engine, artists and creators can mint on Ethereum, Polygon or Solana and easily include the royalty option to receive a cut of all future secondary market sales, allowing them to earn 15% every time their NFT changes hands on the secondary markets.
"We're creating the easiest marketplace for our customers, and creators to control their minted assets," added Crosland.
Visit the marketplace at https://www.coinzoom.com/nft/.
About CoinZoom
CoinZoom, with customers in 194 countries, is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team's vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, and spending Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 top digital currencies. CoinZoom's premier product is its CoinZoom Visa card, which allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally. CoinZoom also offers global customers a premier Peer-to-Peer payments system called ZoomMe. CoinZoom customers can send fiat and crypto anywhere in the world, instantly for free. The team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers' digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen in all 50 states and territories. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited, is registered in Ireland.
