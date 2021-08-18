SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company, today announced the launch of the CoinZoom OTC (over the counter) Desk offering deeper liquidity and a private, personalized service to institutions and high net-worth individuals needing to fill large orders. The CoinZoom OTC Desk trades in over 140 markets and has streaming liquidity from the largest market makers in the world.
"We've seen a lot of interest from Institutions looking to execute major trades," said CoinZoom CEO, Todd Crosland. "Whether institutions are buying or selling 100, 1,000, or 10,000 Bitcoin our global network of the largest cryptocurrency liquidity providers can fill any size order. In addition to Bitcoin, we offer trading in over 140 markets. We're eager to offer this service to those institutions with top tier personalized assistance and security measures."
In addition to the newly launched OTC Desk, CoinZoom offers Institutional investors CZ-Prime's FIX integration, where institutions can take advantage of minimal latency, secure connection and full-time access around the clock. Institutions have access to market rates, trading with full order books from CoinZoom's over 140 markets, and the most popular order execution types.
Clients utilizing the OTC Desk will also be able to earn up to 7.5% APY on their crypto holdings by utilizing CoinZoom's Earn service.
"We believe our experience in investment banking and digital assets trading along with the technology and security measures we have in place, put is in a unique position to service this group of investors," Crosland added.
To get started, email otc@coinzoom.com with your inquiry.
About CoinZoom
CoinZoom, with customers in 192 countries, is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team's vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, and spending Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 top digital currencies. CoinZoom's premier product is its CoinZoom Visa card, which allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally. CoinZoom also offers global customers a premier Peer-to-Peer payments system called ZoomMe. CoinZoom customers can send fiat and crypto anywhere in the world, instantly for free. The team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers' digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen in all 50 states and territories. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited, is registered in Ireland.
