HOUSTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modality Solutions, a full-service cold chain biopharmaceutical engineering firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew Coker to its growing engineering team. Matthew brings a technical emphasis on cellular and biomolecular engineering as it relates to regenerative medicine to his new position as a Modality Solutions consulting engineer.
According to Precedence Research, the regenerative medicine market size is expected to hit around $23.7 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 16.1% from 2020 to 2027. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and genetic disorders, the rising popularity of stem cells, and a growing number of trauma emergencies are driving the growth of the regenerative medicine market.
Matthew's consulting engineer responsibilities include design and validation engineering services for the life sciences industry. He strategically creates the proper validation strategy for a client's cold chain systems through risk and gap analysis. In addition, he designs and executes validation master plans by creating standard operating procedures and qualifying critical equipment and thermal packaging.
"Matthew joining our team of experts supports our goals of providing project managers and technical liaisons for our clients' development teams as they move forward with new drug product transport simulation test design, risk assessment, and protocol development," said Modality Solutions President Gary Hutchinson. "Matthew's experience in biomedical engineering, coupled with cellular and biomolecular engineering knowledge, make him a valuable addition to our engineering team."
Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Matthew received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, Cockrell School of Engineering. He also has a minor in Business Administration from the U of T McCombs School of Business.
As a UT College Scholar, Matthew worked on a sponsored project for Denver-based Innolitics. He helped create a deep learning model using a convolutional neural network to detect long nodules. In addition, Matthew participated in a COVID-19 Proning Monitor Project where a device to monitor the orientation of patients in the prone position to treat patients was developed. It included disease research, stakeholder interviews, market analysis, engineering requirements, and creating/implementing validation tests to ensure the device satisfied customer needs.
To learn more about Modality Solutions, visit https://www.modality-solutions.com.
About Modality Solutions, LLC
Founded in 2011, Modality Solutions, a leading biopharmaceutical cold chain engineering firm, specializes in integrating cold chain operations, developing transport validation strategies, supporting global regulatory applications, and global clinical trial operations. By combining the best practices of process validation, systems qualification, and risk assessment, Modality Solutions has earned the reputation of ensuring regulatory compliance, drug product quality, and patient safety. As an Inc. 5000 company, Houston Business Journal Fast 100, Entrepreneur 360™, and Forbes Technology Council company, Modality Solutions' team of engineers are experts at delivering cold chain thermal packaging design and qualification, conducting transport simulation testing with its Advantage Transport Simulation Laboratory™, and designing controlled-environment logistics solutions. For more information, visit https://www.modality-solutions.com
Media Contact
Susan Almon-Pesch, For Modality Solutions, +1 858-205-0516, sue@speschialpr.com
SOURCE Modality Solutions