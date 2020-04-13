SNELLVILLE, Ga., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to COVID-19, Cold Cutters College, a beauty college in Snellville, GA, will be providing remote learning options to help new and prospective students work toward their goals during this difficult time.
Cold Cutters College utilizes Zoom visual information highway. In addition to, Cengage platform provides thought provoking curriculum as it relates beauty and barber education.
Cold Cutters accepts transfer hours from previous schools with transcript documentation and a GED or high school diploma, along with a state ID. Cold Cutters also offers scholarships and accepts the post 9/11 GI Bill for veterans.
Cold Cutters encourages budding beauty professionals to enjoy time with family and stay safe. Cold Cutters' remote learning solutions allow students to create their own schedules from the safety of their own homes.
Enroll today at Cold Cutters College, where dreams come true!
Cold Cutters College Administration: 770-415-1295, email: coldcutterscollege@gmail.com
Social Media:
Website: https://www.coldcutterscollege.com/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/coldcutters/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGOqFQpLS87inQfos80LbKw?view_as=subscriber