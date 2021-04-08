SHANGHAI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dear community members, we are pleased to announce that ColdStack has received a strategic investment from DFG — Digital Finance Group. DFG has been added to our growing list of established investment firms which have shown great confidence in our mission to make decentralized storage easier and more cost-efficient for people to use.
"At DFG, we believe in supporting products that will solve major issues in Blockchain, such as distributed data storage," said James Wo, founder of DFG. "Coldstack, the first market Aggregator of Decentralized Data Storages is a clear example of a much needed upgrade to a growing and promising sector of the industry. It allows users to directly connect data storage nodes without hard settings. Additionally, it can be linked to all distributed storage nodes through the Coldstack network, and users can directly aggregate with it on the Coldstack application. We are convinced that the reliability and security of Coldstack's distributed storage will have outstanding results in the future."
"We are really excited to partner with DFG. They're one of the most reputable and successful investment companies in the blockchain ecosystem, and have an excellent track record of finding the most cutting-edge projects in the sector. There's no doubt that DFG's involvement will help our system reach its full potential. " said Alexander Shishow, CEO and founder of ColdStack.
About Digital Finance Group
Digital Finance Group (DFG) is a global blockchain and digital asset investment firm. Founded in 2015, and it manages investments in excess of $550M AUM.
DFG's portfolio includes an actively-managed trading fund which has earned returns of more than 400% over the last five years. DFG manages a venture fund with equity holdings in a number of leading blockchain companies, including LedgerX, Bloq, Circle, and Ripio. DFG has also invested in Brave, a leading privacy-focused internet browser, and has also launched several notable blockchain enterprises including Matrix Exchange Limited and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Additionally, DFG established Ethereum Classic Labs which manages the Ethereum Classic Protocol, one of the world's major public blockchains.
DFG has proven itself to be on the forefront of blockchain technology, and has a long history of showing incredible foresight in regards to emerging projects. The ColdStack team is elated to see that DFG, among other lauded institutions, share our vision to bring mass adoption to decentralized storage.
About ColdStack
ColdStack is a Decentralized Cloud Aggregator: it is the world's first service that aggregates Decentralized Data Storages such as Filecoin. By optimizing storage solutions with its AI-based pipeline, ColdStack provides users with the most cost-efficient and secure way to store their files. ColdStack features a unified Amazon S3 compatible API which allows users to easily access decentralized storage solutions. ColdStack focuses on providing bulk storage for data which is not accessed regularly, but is still required to be stored perpetually. Our tokenization system also allows users to easily create and store their own NFTs, and utilize these assets on any NFT marketplace.
