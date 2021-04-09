ROCKFORD, Ill., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColinKurtis, a full-service advertising firm, announced today the agency has been selected to spearhead the launch of a new sorting conveyor for Eaglestone Equipment. Eaglestone, a custom manufacturer of industrial processing equipment, anticipates the new TrackIQ Sorting Conveyor will become a flagship product.
Colin Kampmier, President, ColinKurtis said, "Eaglestone is a company after our own heart. They take such pride in delivering great work, so partnering with them is a natural fit for ColinKurtis. Our goal is to help up their marketing game and create messaging that really resonates with their target audience. Our team is excited to create a buzz for Eaglestone's new sorting conveyor and help the industry understand the many benefits it offers."
Carmen Sammauro, President, Eaglestone Equipment is equally excited about what ColinKurtis can bring to the table. He remarked, "When it comes to marketing industrial equipment, ColinKurtis has an unbelievable track record. We can't imagine an agency better suited to help launch such an important and pivotal product as our TrackIQ Sorting Conveyor."
ColinKurtis will be tasked with creating disruptive marketing that clearly communicates what a difference-maker the new sorting conveyor can be. Initial efforts will relate to product positioning and naming, website updates, search engine optimization, video content, email marketing, PR and social media to help spread the word.
Currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, ColinKurtis is always hungry for what's next. For more information about the agency or to be inspired by any of its other work, please visit http://www.colinkurtis.com.
About ColinKurtis Advertising
ColinKurtis Advertising, a Rockford, Illinois-based company, is a full-service advertising and design firm. The agency strives to provide both business-to-business and business-to-consumer clients strategic marketing solutions delivered through solid creative direction and concise communication messaging.
