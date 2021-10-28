SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LLumin, Inc., a leading provider of asset management software, announced today that is has released, in partnership with Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the Archive Management of Change (MoC) module for FactoryTalk AssetCentre.
Archive Management of Change augments the existing security in FactoryTalk AssetCenter Archive by adding workflow and digital signature. Customers who wish to add visibility and control around modifications made to Controller code being managed by FactoryTalk AssetCentre now have a simple but powerful tool they can use to track, from cradle-to-grave, the entire modification and change request process.
The offering is ideal for customers in industries like life sciences, food and beverage, and energy who are focused on complying with regulatory requirements as they manage evolving engineering and design requirements within their industrial automation environments.
LLumin's workflow engine was integrated into Rockwell Automation's FactoryTalk AssetCentre platform, adding the ability, within the Archive, to create policies that restrict authority to grant change control permissions, impose quality and MoC rules upon code modification completion, and require digital signature. All MoC usage generates audit trail messages.
"AssetCentre is already a vital instrument on the plant floor. Now, with the Archive MoC capability, powered by LLumin, it will provide customers with a powerful solution for adding a higher level of quality control to their engineering processes and facilitating regulatory compliance strategies," said Ed Garibian, CEO of LLumin.
"AssetCentre, with Archive MoC, provides customers with the tools needed for process-driven change and configuration management," said Tad Palus, Sr. Global Product Manager at Rockwell Automation. "Extending FactoryTalk AssetCentre's Archive security support to include Digital Signature and Workflow functionality, powered by LLumin, helps industrial automation engineers better control and track modifications to files in the FactoryTalk AssetCentre Archive used on a plant floor. "
"LLumin is used by Asset Management and operations professionals to protect mission-critical assets from unplanned downtime," Garibian added. "LLumin's workflow architecture is a perfect complement to Rockwell Automation's FactoryTalk AssetCentre. Our solution prevents unauthorized (accidental as well as malicious) modifications of critical control system application code."
FactoryTalk AssetCentre, with Archive Management of Change, is available from Rockwell Automation and its distributors.
###
About LLumin
LLumin Inc., is redefining industrial automation by integrating real-time machine and operations data with business rules and policies to automatically trigger intelligent, predictive actions and outcomes. Using a "bias towards action" approach, we move beyond traditional Asset Management Solutions to provide our customers with an intuitive, always-on, software solution that integrates seamlessly into their existing technology platforms. Learn more at http://www.llumin.com.
About Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™
Rockwell Automation believes we're better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive partner ecosystem of best-in-class technology, superior support and services, and a personal and principled approach to business. Succeed on a global scale by utilizing our network's breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. LLumin is a Technology Partner in the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™
