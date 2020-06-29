CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES LLC, a leading Chicago-based Midwest managed services provider (MSP), today shared aggregated data from its support desk showing collaboration service desk calls spiked by over 157% in March as shelter-in-place orders went into effect.
The data demonstrates that while these tools are commonly used, many organizations have not validated the entire user base has the tools installed correctly, security protocols are in place and important permissions and administrative processes are followed.
"The spike in support calls for these tools, particularly Microsoft Teams and Zoom wasn't unexpected," says Corey Dean, VP, Operations, Ascend Technologies (Ascend). "What this illustrates, though, is that these collaboration tools need to be more fully included in every organization's business continuity and disaster recovery plans. Regular testing, version management, permissions and administration are important. Plus, planning for work from home scenarios is crucial to seamless business operations. Being able to efficiently move operations from offices to partially or fully remote is now part of our business reality," continues Dean.
"On average, issues presented during the spike took 50 minutes to resolve. Depending on how many users an organization has and how many had issues, it could mean days or even weeks of lost productivity – not to mention lost revenue," shares Dean. "For companies without a support desk and the engineering team to perform administration of these tools, the shift to working from home had a significant impact on productivity and efficiency for at least a few weeks and probably more," concludes Dean.
