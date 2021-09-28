LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabrity Health, today, announced the launch of a consortium that will empower health information exchange (HIEs) to increase patient access to healthcare through interoperability and accelerate HIEs to scale, grow, and innovate. Collabrity Health members will benefit from HIE as a managed service (HIEaaS) to include shared interoperability services, infrastructure, and security and privacy controls, thereby driving efficiency, innovation, and measurable value. This model allows our member HIEs to focus on the business, value creation, and mission of enhancing public healthcare in the United States.
Created by founding members Cognosante, HealtHIE Nevada, and RosettaHealth – long-standing Health Information Exchange experts with expertise in HIE research and development and managing HIEs in the cloud – the consortium solves one of the biggest problems facing HIEs. "Collabrity Health is helping HIEs bring their solutions to market faster – improving access to care for people across the U.S." says Michael Gagnon, Acting CEO at Collabrity Health. "Since HIEs facilitate the electronic exchange of data across organizations and are essential to improving patient care, they spend significant resources developing the core infrastructure required to offer interoperability services at scale. By offering economies of scale for these common infrastructure requirements, we help HIEs improve and expand the services they offer to their customers, and by extension, to Americans."
Collabrity Health membership allows non-profit HIEs to reduce operating costs, accelerate activation and onboarding of new HIE members, increase revenue opportunities through shared service offerings, and reduce time to market for enhancements to HIE functionality. By joining the consortium, HIEs receive a core set of services, with built-in flexibility regarding implementation timelines, technology infrastructure support, and other corporate shared services. Member HIEs may also participate in the Collabrity Health Marketplace, where they can offer services to other members as shared capabilities or acquire services offered by other members.
About Collabrity Health
Collabrity Health is a membership-based consortium of Health Information Exchanges and strategic research, development, and integration partners delivering scalability and flexibility to member HIEs through technology solutions and infrastructure support.
About Cognosante
Cognosante provides technology solutions and business process outsourcing to Federal, state, and local government health agencies as well as social services and defense agencies. The company helps government improve access to care and address the social determinants of health by developing, managing, and executing large multi-faceted technology solutions. Its beginnings are rooted in health data interoperability and its expertise includes Medicaid, Medicare, military and Veterans' health, the health insurance marketplace, data science and analytics, cybersecurity, biometrics, and modular system development and integration.
About HealtHiE Nevada
HealtHIE Nevada is a private, nonprofit, community-based HIE dedicated to connecting health care organizations by managing real-time, secure, and accurate exchange of clinical information.
About RosettaHealth
The RosettaHealth platform is making electronic health record exchange affordable and ubiquitous. Currently, more than 10 million health records move across the platform per month. The SaaS platform enables efficiencies, scale, and ease not seen before in records exchange.
