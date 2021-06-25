VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabware, a leading provider of archival, discovery, and records management software, today announced its pledge of $75,000 in cash and resources to contribute to an international research project aimed at the further understanding and responsible development of artificial intelligence (AI) for trustworthy records and archiving practices.
While researchers from across the globe will participate and contribute their findings to the long-standing InterPARES project, UBC Professors Luciana Duranti and Muhammad Abdul-Mageed are directing the project, which has 4 objectives:
1. Identify specific AI technologies that can address critical records and archives challenges;
2. Determine the benefits and risks of using AI technologies on records and archives;
3. Ensure that archival concepts and principles inform the development of responsible AI;
4. Validate outcomes through case studies and demonstrations.
"InterPARES is a 20-year project developing theoretical and methodological frameworks for sustainable and responsible information management and we are now launching phase 5, which focuses on the application of Artificial Intelligence," says Luciana Duranti, Director of I Trust AI. "Being able to create a feedback loop between researchers and users and get support from an organization, like Collabware, that is implementing AI in their software and for their customers, allows us to get real world access to understand its impacts and challenges."
The Collabware financial commitment will be distributed over five years and include the time of Collabware staff members with expertise in records analysis and data science as consultants and industry experts, as well as, their expenses for participation in research meetings. The AI Project was awarded a $2.5 Million partnership grant this month by the Government of Canada's Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and over $3 Million matching funds in cash and in kind by its more than 60 partner organizations in 26 countries and 5 continents.
"Collabware has been harnessing the immense computing power and automation of machine learning and artificial intelligence in our software development for years," says Graham Sibley, CEO of Collabware. "Allowing us to both contribute and learn from this research project, perfectly aligns with our purpose and mission to disrupt the world of information management and push it forward."
About InterPARES
The International Research on Permanent Authentic Records in Electronic Systems (InterPARES) works to develop the knowledge essential to the long-term preservation of authentic records created and/or maintained in digital form and provide the basis for standards, policies, strategies and plans of action capable of ensuring the longevity of such material and the ability of its users to trust its authenticity.
For more information, visit https://interparestrustai.org/.
About Collabware
Collabware helps enterprises and governments achieve legislative and regulatory information management compliance by providing intelligent archiving, discovery, and records management solutions. By automatically protecting critical content and revealing dark data, Collabware solutions increase organizational transparency so information can be properly retained, managed, and analyzed for business transformation. With offices in Canada, the USA and UK, Collabware software has been internationally deployed by large enterprises and highly regulated industries. For more information, visit http://www.collabware.com.
