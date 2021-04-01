SAN JOSE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collavate, a cloud document workflow service in San Jose, CA, recently released Collavate 5.0 which supports a hybrid workplace system for the post COVID-19 era. The announcement comes as welcome news to many workers in the Google workspace realm all around the world who are preparing to get back to work after the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Collavate CEO Justin SW Jung announced the new hybrid plan, he stated, "We will focus on a new vigilant work method that completely destroys online and offline doctors in the post-Coronavirus era and in the post-pandemic era."
Collavate 5.0 promises to be a huge game-changer in Google workspace settings, providing a slew of solutions to a host of issues the new era will bring to the workplace. It supports an environment that is conducive to the hybrid work workplace with features such as the ability to process approval documents in the Cloud and on offline environments as well.
The newly upgraded enhanced document workflow version has the ability to give the final approval to approval request documents with a quick and simple email reply. It also has the capability to approve the document by adding your signature from a tablet or smartphone. In addition, it has the function to complete the approval by scanning after the printing option has been selected.
Collavate 5.0 is also able to be synced with Google Chat and Slack. Users are able to instantly check and approve document approval requests within the enterprise through the Collavate chatbot in the messaging app. The improvement makes the Google workspace document workflow a smooth and simple process.
Collavate is a leading Cloud-based software service (SaaS) that is certified by ISO 9001 for international quality management. Ideal for the hybrid workplace, it has approximately 3 million uses, worldwide, and is a Google Drive-based masquerade that processes tens of millions of approval documents every year in over 15,000 companies. Collavate is one of the largest approval document service platforms in Google Workspace Marketplace.
For the latest update and use cases about Collavate 5.0, join our free online webinar on April 14th 2021 from Collavate website.
About Collavate, Inc.
Collavate is a cloud-based document collaboration suite that helps you and your team connect and get work done in Google Drive. Collavate provides document workflow, security and archiving applications for Google Drive. It's compatible with Google Workspace and Gmail. Collavate is listed in Google Workspace Marketplace, Google Drive and Google Docs Add-on Store.
