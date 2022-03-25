CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The fleet management industry is ever-changing with the rest of the world to keep up with changes due to the pandemic along with evolving technology. Organizations are experiencing a digital shift which has long been avoided up until recently. Fleet managers are finding it more important than ever to have a dedicated fleet management system in place to improve efficiency, control costs and streamline communication with their team. Outlined below are five fleet management trends to look forward to in 2022.
Obtaining actionable info
Preventative maintenance, fuel fluctuations and increases, work order management and other operational issues are just some of the daily challenges that fleet managers face. For organizations managing hundreds of vehicles, preventative maintenance scheduling can be one of the most time-consuming tasks. A fleet management system like CollectiveFleet allows you to set preventative maintenance tasks and automatic notifications for your vehicles to prevent issues from arising.
The use of a telematics integration with your fleet management system allows you to use your data to track vehicles, streamline operations, set up maintenance reminders, and track fuel usage. With all this data in one place, it makes it much easier for you to make decisions based on real data that you can trust.
Remote fleet management with browser-based systems
Remote fleet management capability is becoming increasingly important. Fleet managers oversee and monitor the productivity of their technicians and drivers but are facing challenges managing them in a remote environment. Fleet management software enables fleet managers to streamline communication with their team using a browser-based system that is accessible on any computer, laptop, tablet, or mobile device.
Telematics will transform fleets
GPS tracking will become more important and accessible than ever. Real-time tracking and diagnostics make it easy for companies to track their drivers' locations and driving habits. Fleet software must be able to integrate with telematics tools to ensure a full view and understanding of fleet management.
Improved data security measures
Fleet management systems hold sensitive data that needs to be heavily protected. Fleet managers need to have a strong focus on increasing their cybersecurity measures. The importance transforms heavily into the use of a designated fleet management system.
Adoption of Electric vehicles
Sales of EVs (Electric Vehicles) increased throughout 2021 and are expected to increase even more throughout 2022 and beyond. EV companies are putting out higher-end versions that make communication and data sharing easier with advanced fleet software. EVs also offer less preventative maintenance, lower emissions, and lower fuel costs, so why wouldn't more companies be making the switch to a fleet of EVs in the near future?
The fleet management industry will continue to see advancements in fleet management software in 2022 with more seamless integrations, improved fleet management functions and high security measures. Adopting fleet management software will increase operational efficiency, increase your bottom line, and streamline fleet management processes.
