CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collective Data provides high-end asset management software that has supported private companies and government agencies for 24 years. Our signature software solutions – CollectiveFleet – a fleet and asset management software and ColletiveQuartermaster – an asset and inventory management software designed for law enforcement, are used by hundreds of organizations that value intuitive and productive software. Our customer base spans from mid-sized to large operations. The products' configurable architecture, and the ability to integrate with other software is what sets us apart.
Collective Data, the most configurable and intuitive fleet and asset management software solution, has completed a rework of their front-end fleet and asset management platform to use modern and proven technology. This allows Collective Data to take advantage of existing UI controls and products without needing to write and manage as much code, giving more features and value to their clients. The re-design of the platform has been in development for several years now and has first been used in a production environment starting in 2021.
According to Jason Wonase, CEO and Founder of Collective Data, this project was essential to solve the long-standing challenge of providing the most configurable fleet, asset and inventory management systems in a subscription module that includes continual and incremental updates without requiring data conversions or migrations when updating or upgrading the system.
The comprehensive configuration features of the platform allow every aspect of the system to be configured without the need to write new code, from reports and views to business logic and workflows. This design has allowed Collective Data to build new features and modules in speeds that typically are unheard of in the software world. This has created future opportunities by maintaining the wide variety of solutions they have provided and while allowing them to continue to build on the primary product lines. By introducing an innovative technology and design that provides layers including a base application, Collective Data managed configurations and a third layer for their end users' configurations, enabling them to update or replace any layer with zero downtime to the system.
