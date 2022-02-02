CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2021 was a busy year for Collective Data. The development team worked extensively to finish a long project of releasing the layered platform, which enables their clients to receive updates without needing to upgrade to an updated version. This is to ensure that clients are always on the latest and greatest version of the platform. Continue reading to learn about the top enhancements to the layered platform that were released over the past year.
New Import Builder
Collective Data has rolled out improvements to the Import module to support a description of the import to assist with ensuring the correct Import is selected prior to processing the file. In addition, the new Import Help tool will provide custom instructions to assist with common questions or challenges encountered when importing data using the import script. Standard imports in the Layered Applications will be updated with descriptions and instructions. In addition, the new Import Builder has been updated to support adding in your own Descriptions and Instructions to all new imports to make the process simpler the next time you run the import.
Report Builder
The new report builder is replacing the ad-hoc report builder to provide an intuitive design that makes it easy for you to build reports with data that is most important. The report builder allows you to easily select what fields you want to include. With the capability to set column width, character limit, text style, alignment and more, you can make the report style easy to understand for you and your team. Easily set date filters and select the format you would like to review the report in including download to PDF, email, and print.
Report Selector
Report selector will replace the base reports in the application with added functionality to filter and sort as you need.
Inventory Item styles functionality
Items that have multiple sizes and/or colors are now able to be entered into inventory under the same Item Style. Any combination of styles (sizes and colors) and which warehouses they are stocked in are now able to be added and tracked. This new feature makes it easier to see what items are available in certain styles. For example, if you were to stock 3 colors of polo shirts in various sizes, your employees are now able to select the exact item they need on their Item Request or for Item Issuing.
Manager Dashboard
This new feature allows managers to drag and drop maintenance tasks to assign a task into technician's daily, weekly, or monthly calendar. This is particularly helpful for organizations with technicians that conduct in-house maintenance work.
