COLLEGE STATION, Texas, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miners Summit, an all-VIP executive retreat and conference for Bitcoin miners, data center operators, and energy professionals, will be held in College Station, Texas on June 15-16, 2022. The Hilton College Station & Conference Center will be the site for what has become one of the most important events of the year for executives who power North American technology and innovation.
There could not be a better location for Miners Summit than the Hilton College Station & Conference Center. Away from distractions, and only a mile from the Texas A&M campus, widely known as the engineering incubator of North America, the Hilton and its legendary hospitality provide the ideal atmosphere for executives who lead the world in technology and energy.
"Bitcoin mining and technology require heavy power and engineering. Texas and College Station deliver both. The Hilton College Station is the perfect spot for Miners Summit. Innovation is happening here." John Sostak, Miners Summit
Miners Summit is presented by Alpha Vertical and sponsored by Priority Power Management. Bitcoin miners, data center operators, and users of industrial power rely on Priority Power.
For more information, visit http://www.minerssummit.com to register.
