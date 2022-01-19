SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CollegeSource, the higher education industry's most trusted SaaS provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions, today announced that Transferology has successfully attained Veracode Verified Standard Status, a designation that confirms the safety of a company's software development procedures. With vulnerability at the application layer responsible for an increasing number of security breaches, software customers are seeking greater transparency into the security of the software they are purchasing.
CollegeSource can now certify that their Transferology student transfer solution has undergone extensive security testing of their development process as part of the Veracode Verified program. Their participation in the program also ensures that the software meets a greater standard of application security, minimizing customers' risk.
"CollegeSource is pleased to announce that it has received Veracode Verified Standard Status, indicating that Transferology's application development methods are up to top security standards. Students can trust that Transferology is a safe and secure way to explore their college transfer options," said Dale Peters, senior vice president, product development, CollegeSource.
Organizations whose secure development practice has been validated, and whose application has been accepted into the Standard Tier, have demonstrated that the following security steps have been implemented into their software development practice:
- Assesses first-party code with static analysis
- Documents that the application does not allow Very High flaws in first-party code
- Provides developers with remediation guidance when new flaws are introduced
CollegeSource is proud to achieve Veracode Verified Standard status for Transferology, a cloud-based solution that provides students access to millions of course-to-course transfer equivalencies. This data aids college advisers, students and parents in making well-informed decisions about transferring higher education credit. Every year, Transferology helps hundreds of institutions and hundreds of thousands of students in 140 countries make more informed decisions. CollegeSource places high value on application security to protect a large amount of student and institutional data.
About CollegeSource
CollegeSource is the higher education industry's trusted provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions. For 50 years, CollegeSource has led market-changing transformation by inventing and investing in technology solutions that aid the staff and students of higher education in their quest to plan and complete academic careers. As the archiver of the nation's extensive higher education course catalogs, CollegeSource's degree audit, academic planning, and transfer credit evaluation solutions are depended on by more than 2,000 institutions and millions of individuals worldwide. Founded and led by higher education and technology veterans, CollegeSource is a privately-held company based in San Diego with offices in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, please visit collegesource.com.
