SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CollegeSource, the higher education industry's most trusted provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions, today announced key enhancements to its comprehensive TES® transfer evaluation and articulation system. Driven by industry demand, CollegeSource has introduced advanced course equivalency creation capabilities for incoming transfer courses, actionable transfer evaluation analytics and a new customer service helpdesk platform that includes in-app contextual help.
Used by more than 1,500 higher education campuses, including Lone Star College System (TX) and Minnesota State Colleges and University System, TES streamlines the transfer credit evaluation process for collegiate administrators, facilitates faculty decision-making, and enables institutions to establish an unlimited number of validated course equivalencies for rapid and streamlined transfer credit decisions.
"The academic journeys of higher education students are more fluid today than ever. Students utilize multiple institutions and credit sources, choosing the ones that best meet their needs at any given moment, with the end goal of combining them to earn a degree or certificate. The complex process of evaluating transfer from multiple sources can be cumbersome and inconsistent if handled manually," said Troy Holaday, president of CollegeSource. "TES enables institutional leaders to use comprehensive data and powerful workflows to make uniform and timely transfer equivalency decisions – ensuring that all students are treated fairly and allowing students to begin coursework at their new institution as quickly as possible."
The latest TES features automatically search each transfer course for keyword alignment with potential equivalent courses across an institution's multiple catalog editions. These new features accelerate transfer credit decisions and empower institutions to help students determine optimal degree paths based on credits awarded. Additionally, new analytics inform institutions regarding their evaluation response times and identify workflow bottlenecks for improvement, based on the decision-making practices of faculty and other transfer stakeholders.
TES takes the guesswork out of transfer credit decisions by empowering higher education professionals to quickly research and locate course descriptions, route and track all transfer evaluation tasks to faculty and administration, and manage and communicate course equivalencies. Utilizing the largest higher education course catalog database in the industry with nearly 130,500,000 courses compiled and maintained by CollegeSource, the solution employs powerful algorithms to generate lists of likely equivalencies between institutions. Additionally the company has proactively met the federal government's information and communications technology (ICT) Revised 508 accessibility standards with its Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT™).
For more information on CollegeSource, please visit https://www.collegesource.com.
About CollegeSource
CollegeSource is the higher education industry's trusted provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions. For nearly 50 years, CollegeSource has led market-changing transformation by inventing and investing in technology solutions that aid the staff and students of higher education in their quest to plan and complete academic careers. As the archiver of the nation's extensive higher education course catalogs, CollegeSource's degree audit, academic planning, and transfer credit evaluation solutions are depended on by more than 2,000 institutions and millions of individuals worldwide. Founded and led by higher education and technology veterans, CollegeSource is a privately-held company based in San Diego with offices in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, please visit collegesource.com.
