SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CollegeSource, a leading provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions for the higher education industry, today announced that its widely adopted product, TES®, the Transfer Evaluation System, has been named a winner of Campus Technology's 2021 New Product Award for its Student Transfer Solution.
"It is an honor to be recognized by Campus Technology for the invaluable work our dedicated team of industry experts perform each day," said Kerry Cooper, CEO of CollegeSource. "Amid today's rapidly changing environment, we are committed to delivering reliable, cutting-edge solutions that serve students and institutions in their pursuit of academic excellence."
CollegeSource's TES is an all-in-one solution that streamlines the transfer credit evaluation process for collegiate administrators, makes faculty decision-making easier, and allows institutions to create an unlimited number of validated course equivalencies for quick and reliable transfer credit decisions. In addition, TES allows institutions to quickly locate course descriptions from their database with more than 134 million courses; route and track evaluations through a workflow; store, manage, group, and publicize the resulting equivalencies; and leverage powerful reports to generate lists of likely equivalencies between institutions. TES is used by more than 1,500 higher education campuses, small and large, including the Lone Star College System (TX) and the Minnesota State Colleges and University System.
"Congratulations to the winners of this year's New Products Awards — 2021 has been defined by innovation and transformation in higher education, and we're pleased to recognize the impact that these technologies have had in moving colleges and universities forward and supporting student success," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology.
Now in its second year, the Campus Technology New Product Awards recognize leading product and service providers in the education sector by honoring the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose solutions are considered to be particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology.
About Campus Technology
Campus Technology is one of higher education's top information sources, serving as a complete resource for academic and administrative IT leaders and establishing a collaborative environment that promotes professional networking and global pedagogy. For more information, visit http://www.campustechnology.com.
About CollegeSource
CollegeSource is the higher education industry's trusted provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions. For 50 years, CollegeSource has led market-changing transformation by inventing and investing in technology solutions that aid the staff and students of higher education in their quest to plan and complete academic careers. As the archiver of the nation's extensive higher education course catalogs, CollegeSource's degree audit, academic planning, and transfer credit evaluation solutions are depended on by more than 2,000 institutions and millions of individuals worldwide. Founded and led by higher education and technology veterans, CollegeSource is a privately-held company based in San Diego, California, with offices in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, please visit collegesource.com.
