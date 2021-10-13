SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CollegeSource, the higher education industry's most trusted provider of transfer solutions and course data, today announced that it is again hosting its 4th annual Transfer Week Webinar Series in conjunction with National Transfer Student Week, October 18-22, 2021. Offering the only nationwide open transfer network with comprehensive transfer data, CollegeSource offers this complimentary webinar series providing invaluable transfer insights to the market. Growing attendance 30% year-over-year, there were a record 1200+ participants in 2020 comprising higher education advisors, registrars, admissions officers, enrollment management experts, transfer specialists, IT professionals, etc.
Throughout the event, CollegeSource will moderate exclusive, free virtual presentations and panel discussions with industry experts from institutions such as University of Minnesota Duluth, City Colleges of Chicago, Bunker Hill Community College, Lorain County Community College, the University of Tennessee System, and leading advisors from the Community College Research Center, Illinois MyCreditsTransfer and The Ohio Department of Higher Education.
"Higher education transfer is in the spotlight more than ever as institutions and the overall industry strives to create equitable, clear paths for student success," said Kerry Cooper, CEO, CollegeSource. "We're excited to be celebrating National Transfer Student Week with our webinar series that will be focused on practical, evidence-based discussions to ensure even the most unique paths toward earning a degree or certificate are possible for transfer students."
This year's webinar series will focus on assisting institutions to support equitable student transfer by highlighting important areas such as streamlining the applicability of community college transfer students' credits, best practices for handling transfer for students with "some college, no degree", as well as a crash course in managing transfer credit within a database system for the most efficient outcomes.
"As a leading provider of transfer solutions, we have a platform to reach thousands of people. This webinar series is our way of giving back to the community by bringing together transfer advocates to discuss a range of important topics, whether it's current research, emerging trends or practical advice from practitioners that other institutions can learn from to improve student outcomes," said Alanna Fenton-Esquinas, VP of Sales & Marketing and organizer of the annual event.
Transferology is a nationwide, open transfer network that provides student access to millions of course-to-course equivalencies and program-to-program pathways. This information helps assist college advisors, students and parents in making informed decisions when transferring higher education credit. Hundreds of institutions and hundreds of thousands of students across 140 countries use Transferology each year to empower more realistic transfer decisions.
For more information on the 4th annual CollegeSource Transfer Week Webinar Series, please visit https://www.collegesource.com/transfer-week.
About CollegeSource
CollegeSource is the higher education industry's trusted provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions. For 50 years, CollegeSource has led market-changing transformation by inventing and investing in technology solutions that aid the staff and students of higher education in their quest to plan and complete academic careers. As the archiver of the nation's extensive higher education course catalogs, CollegeSource's degree audit, academic planning, and transfer credit evaluation solutions are depended on by more than 2,000 institutions and millions of individuals worldwide. Founded and led by higher education and technology veterans, CollegeSource is a privately-held company based in San Diego with offices in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, please visit collegesource.com.
