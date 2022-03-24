Two Upcoming Events Highlight Future of Student Mobility: Transfer and Degree Achievement
SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CollegeSource, the higher education industry's most trusted SaaS provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions, today announced that it will offer its 2022 annual conference through two separate events. Attendees will be welcomed in person at The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter June 27 - June 30, 2022, and a separate virtual conference will take place July 18 - July 20, 2022, each day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (PST).
The two events are designed for higher education advisors, registrars, admissions officers, enrollment management experts, transfer specialists, IT professionals and more. The in-person conference will consist of 46 sessions, while the virtual conference will include 22 live sessions and 24 on-demand sessions split into two tracks: Degree Achievement and Transfer Solutions.
"We are beyond thrilled to welcome everyone back to San Diego for this year's conference. We believe offering these two separate events is what's best for our user community, so we will host a safe in-person gathering for those who are ready to get back to a face-to-face learning and networking experience and offer a virtual event for those who aren't ready to travel or face budget constraints but still need access to this crucial training material," said Kerry Cooper, CEO, CollegeSource. "Attendees will hear from our in-house experts and leading institutions about the latest product enhancements, best practices, and innovative policies and practices driving successful outcomes in transfer and degree completion."
Registration opens March 21st and attendees for both events will have access to the session recordings through November 30, 2022. For more information on the 2022 CollegeSource Annual Conference, please visit collegesource.com/2022.
About CollegeSource
CollegeSource is the higher education industry's trusted provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions. For 50 years, CollegeSource has led market-changing transformation by inventing and investing in technology solutions that aid the staff and students of higher education in their quest to plan and complete academic careers. As the archiver of the nation's extensive higher education course catalogs, CollegeSource's degree audit, academic planning, and transfer credit evaluation solutions are depended on by more than 2,000 institutions and millions of individuals worldwide. Founded and led by higher education and technology veterans, CollegeSource is a privately-held company based in San Diego with offices in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, please visit collegesource.com.
