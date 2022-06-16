Who is New Babel? A rising company introducing a cloud-based tool built and tested to become the foundation of enterprise database syncing.
The Power of a Customer-Centric Startup
The corporate world is currently in a time of technological change in which data lies at the very center. Collecting data holds the answer to the question on every business's mind; What does my customer want? However, we must remember: with great data, comes great responsibility.
Wouldn't it be nice if there was a way for large corporations to have more time to spend on listening to their customers rather than organizing their data? In 2022, global enterprises are spending excessive time and money competing in digital spaces to help them organize and categorize their data. This problem can be solved with a singular software and we have the ability to deliver it to your business, right now.
Pearl is a global, cloud based platform that sits at the center of enterprise technology stacks. It helps global organizations optimize how their servers, on-prem and cloud, communicate data to each other. In other words, Pearl is the magic object that will help your business thrive by reducing the time it spends on linking data and increasing its time spent on improving the customer experience.
You may be thinking, how did this platform come to exist in the first place? The answer is simple; New Babel's founder was once a corporate insider who saw a gap in the enterprise market. He worked amongst several industries helping them develop their cloud technology strategies and frameworks and was able to develop a tool that automated the tedious aspects of his job so he could focus on the important ones. Pearl is the first of its kind for this reason alone.
Aside from our hard working team at New Babel and our passion for ethically driving the tech industry forward, we know that Pearl will be successful for other reasons as well. This platform is able to create a revenue through licensing for the growing External Id Management (EIM) market. It is important to mention that Pearl isn't entering a market in which data isn't the focal point of the company's business model. New Babel is only targeting global Fortunes 2000 businesses which means Pearl is estimated to enter into a 14.5 billion dollar market. Let that sink in.
Our founder believes that everyone has a superpower. Every member of New Babel has a unique set of skills that will help pearl reach its fullest potential, therefore changing the way that businesses run forever. Who knows? In ten years New Babel may be known for saving the tech world before it was too late …
For more information visit our website http://www.newbabel.com
