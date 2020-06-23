ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colo Atl, an American Tower company and the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services at 55 Marietta Street in Atlanta, has entered into an agreement to provide secured colocation space and interconnection services to Paladin Wireless, a Georgia-based wireless internet service provider. Paladin Wireless was created to bring better high-speed internet services to rural communities across Georgia. Colo Atl's proximity to their network allows them to securely and conveniently cross connect, which will help Paladin Wireless strengthen services for existing customers. The partnership also allows the internet provider to begin offering services in Oglethorpe County.
"I look at the internet as the conduit for opportunity, and where there is no internet there is no opportunity," stated Stephen Fortmann, CEO for Paladin Wireless. "Our rural communities have little to no choice when it comes to the internet and its residents are being left behind. This is a community problem I feel that the community should fix, and that is where we come in. Colo Atl helps us with our mission to empower rural communities by giving them a way forward. Our proven solution not only fixes the internet, but it provides revenue back to the county and gives the community a measure of local control over the services provided."
Last year, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported roughly 1.6 million residents across Georgia did not have access to fast internet connections. By entering into an agreement with Colo Atl, Paladin Wireless can reduce that number by moving forward with plans to expand its network and offer services to more rural communities. Access to fast, reliable internet gives residents a greater ability to conduct business online, access online educational programs, participate in telehealth visits and more.
Colo Atl's affiliation with American Tower, a leading independent owner, operator and developer of wireless and broadcast communication towers, will provide Paladin Wireless with further capabilities to create stronger connections for its customers.
"Our interconnected ecosystem, coupled with exceptional customer service all within our top-notch facility in downtown Atlanta attracted Paladin Wireless to Colo Atl," comments John Ghirardelli, General Manager for Colo Atl. "We offer no monthly recurring fees between tenants within the Meet-Me-Area, which helps them with their mission of providing cost-effective connectivity solutions to rural Georgia residents. We're proud to welcome them to the Colo Atl family and help them take reliable internet services to more residents across the state."
About Colo Atl
Colo Atl, an American Tower company, is the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection solutions at 55 Marietta Street in the global telecom hub of Atlanta, GA. Colo Atl provides superior carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services at an affordable rate. Colo Atl is a carrier-neutral environment that allows all types of network operators to securely and conveniently cross connect within a SOC Type II certified facility. Colo Atl has no monthly recurring cross connect fees between tenants within the Colo Atl meet-me-area (MMA) and provides exceptional customer service.
Colo Atl is also home to the Georgia Technology Center (GTC), a live laboratory for network equipment vendors to highlight their optical and electrical hardware and operating systems, and the Southeast Network Access Point (SNAP), which provides next-generation Internet Exchange (IX) solutions, including SDN peering, testing, collaboration and implementation.
Visit Colo Atl online at: www.coloatl.com and follow us on Twitter @ColoAtl and LinkedIn.
About Paladin Wireless, LLC
Royston, GA.-based Paladin Wireless founded in 2015 is a wireless internet service provider that is committed to bringing quality internet service to Rural America, starting first in Northeast Georgia where it was founded. By utilizing state of the art wireless broadband networks Paladin is providing high speed internet to rural residential subscribers that is fast (up to 100Mbps for residential subscribers), reliable, and affordable to people who, until now, have had limited or no access to high speed internet at all. Paladin Wireless works with leading technology manufacturers, rural community leaders, local and federal government officials and investors to design, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure to provide rural communities internet equality. To learn more about Paladin Wireless or find out how Paladin can help solve the broadband problem in your community, please visit www.paladinwireless.com.