ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colo Solutions, a colocation and cloud services provider located in downtown Orlando, Florida, today announced successful completion of their 2020 SOC 1 Type 2 examination, HIPAA Security Compliance assessment, and PCI DSS assessment.
As the company's top priority, "customer needs" are the driving force behind the comprehensive initiative, noted Clayton Mynard, CEO.
The company's six consecutive years of SOC compliance reflects their long-standing dedication to service organization controls, including both physical security and environmental security. Meanwhile, their HIPAA compliance demonstrates their secure handling of electronic protected health information (ePHI), and PCI-DSS compliance provides additional confirmation of the company's secure payment data handling methods.
While data protection is a concern for any company that handles client information, Colo Solutions serves a vast range of industries – from healthcare to retail – necessitating a broad range of compliance initiatives.
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) defines policies and procedures required of companies that store, process, or handle ePHI, and has become increasingly mandatory for service providers working with other organizations that store healthcare data.
The ¬Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, or PCI-DSS, is the most widely used and industry-recognized payment card security standard available. With payment breaches on the rise, ensuring an organization meets the most up-to-date PCI-DSS requirements is crucial for preventing financial and reputational damage.
Completion of the SOC 1 examination demonstrates a company's commitment to safeguarding their client's infrastructure. Companies that complete annual SOC 1 examinations are able to demonstrate a substantially higher level of security assurance and operational visibility as compared to those companies without an examination.
Colo Solutions' proactivity helps set them apart from their competitors. Additionally, by taking an integrated approach to cybersecurity audits, they were able to streamline the process for their own team, while achieving a more comprehensive review of their controls.
All three efforts were completed by the professional and independent third-party audit firm, 360 Advanced, Inc. Leveraging the continuity and cohesiveness of a single engagement, Colo Solutions was able to achieve a more seamless examination and a more thorough review of their controls.
About Colo Solutions
Colo Solutions Group LLC is a privately-owned carrier-neutral data center in downtown Orlando providing colocation and cloud services. Colo Solutions houses every facilities-based carrier serving the Orlando area. The data center is SOC 1 Type 2 Audited; HIPAA Compliant; and PCI DSS Compliant. Opex or capex - we provide full and 1/3 locking cabinets for colocation and offer remote desktop, application hosting and back-up and recovery solutions.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, SOC for Supply Chain, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001 and 27701, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA, PIPEDA, GLBA, FFIEC, MARS-E and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board requirements for CPA firms. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
