DENVER, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection, ecosystem and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced that customers now have access to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute with a new onramp at its interconnection hub in the Minneapolis primary location at 511 11th Avenue South.
Minneapolis/St. Paul is a top Tier 2 data center market, offering state tax incentives, low utility costs, favorable infrastructure climate and a high-tech infrastructure. Cologix Minneapolis offers direct connectivity to Azure ExpressRoute from Cologix's three data centers located at the premier interconnection and peering spot with access to long haul and local fiber routes. With this new onramp, customers can access dedicated connections to Azure, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Azure ExpressRoute provides key benefits to enterprises looking to build hybrid cloud environments, including:
- Private connections that bypass the public Internet
- Predictability and optimized speed when using Azure ExpressRoute
- Scalable, densely connected and customizable colocation opportunities
"We are happy to announce expanded, private connectivity with a new Microsoft onramp in Minneapolis," said Cologix's President & Chief Revenue Officer Laura Ortman. "Direct, dedicated connectivity to hyperscale providers like Microsoft is not only important to support digital transformations, it is critical to support significant growth in cloud services during the COVID-19 pandemic. With private access to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute and Microsoft services, customers will enjoy faster, more reliable, and more secure access to build and provision services, and support disaster recovery along with lower network costs. Cologix customers can also use our new virtual, on-demand solution to access Azure ExpressRoute, Cologix Access Marketplace, with dynamic provisioning through a single connection and an easy-to-use portal."
Ross Ortega, Partner PM Manager, Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp. said, "We continue to see enterprises needing private, direct, predictable latency access to Microsoft via Azure ExpressRoute. We're expanding Azure ExpressRoute in Minneapolis to support market demand for services at the digital edge alongside Cologix's local interconnection hubs, its dedicated ecosystem and its data center platform."
Connectivity Leader in Minneapolis
Cologix three data centers offer the region's top network density in the 511 Building. Cologix Minneapolis provides network neutral access to 75+ unique networks in the Meet-Me-Room (MMR), access to Cologix's robust ecosystem, the Midwest Internet Cooperative Exchange (MICE) and major cloud provider like Microsoft and AWS.
With redundant utility feeds, N+1 chilled water, with redundant well backup on-site, the Cologix Minneapolis facility offers unparalleled resiliency, redundancy and security compliance including SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA and PCI compliance.
