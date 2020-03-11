DENVER, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection, ecosystem and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced that customers now have access to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute with a new onramp at its VAN1 interconnection hub in Vancouver's primary carrier hotel at 555 West Hastings Street.
Cologix offers customers the ability to connect to Azure ExpressRoute from Cologix's three data centers throughout Vancouver, supporting private connections to Azure, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Azure ExpressRoute provides key benefits to enterprises looking to build hybrid cloud environments, including:
- Private connections that bypass the public Internet
- Lower latency by traversing the shortest path to the Microsoft Azure
- Predictability and optimized speed when leveraging Azure ExpressRoute
- Scalable, densely connected and customizable colocation opportunities
"We are fortunate to offer Microsoft onramps in our major markets across Canada – Montreal, Toronto and now Vancouver," said Cologix's President & Chief Revenue Officer Laura Ortman. "Direct and private connectivity to hyperscale service providers like Microsoft is pivotal to support digital transformations, delivering services to end users at the digital edge to seamlessly access solutions and services. This private, dedicated access to Azure ExpressRoute and Microsoft services provides customers with faster, more reliable, and more secure access to build and scale infrastructures and support disaster recovery with up to 100 Gbps connectivity and lower network costs. Customers can also access ExpressRoute via Cologix Access Marketplace, a virtual, on-demand solution that enables Cologix's customers to dynamically provision services through a single connection and an easy-to-use portal."
"Our collaboration with Cologix allows us to connect customers privately, predictably and securely to deploy and manage their hybrid cloud infrastructures," Ross Ortega, Partner Program Manager, Microsoft Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp. "We're expanding Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute connections in Vancouver to support the growing market demand for services at the digital edge alongside Cologix's local interconnection hubs, its dedicated ecosystem and its data center platform."
Enabling access to Azure ExpressRoute brings valuable depth to the Cologix Platform, which provides end users with tools to optimize and future-proof their IT strategies through access to more private onramps to public clouds, more certified network partners to reach public clouds and more cloud service providers than competitors across Canada.
Connectivity Leader in Vancouver
Just commissioned, Cologix's VAN3 customizable data center is located at 2828 Natal Street. The new interconnection hub delivers 5 MW of power for high-density customer needs and up to 40 kW per cabinet across 42,000 square feet of data center space. With 100% green, renewable energy, VAN3 offers N+1 cooling, redundant UPS systems and N+1 generators. Designed for ultra-efficiency, VAN3 offers hot air containment system that enables the outside climate to cool the data center for the majority of the year.
At the Harbour Centre, Cologix's VAN1 facility operates the primary Meet-Me-Room (MMR) in Vancouver, enabling connectivity to 20+ unique networks and direct access to the Vancouver Internet Exchange (VANIX). VAN3 and VAN2 at 1050 West Pender Street are connected via high-count fibre to VAN1.
Customers interested in accessing ExpressRoute services in Vancouver can contact Expressroute@cologix.com for more details.
About Cologix Inc.
Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable hyperscale edge data center solutions from 29 prime interconnection hubs and 4 hyperscale capacity facilities across 10 strategic North American markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.