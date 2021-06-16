RICHMOND, Va., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With 20 years of experience in advanced technology projects, the new division will dedicate a uniquely trained team to leverage the company's preconstruction and operational expertise. The dedicated business unit will serve enterprise and hyperscale facilities in the region while providing informed decisions throughout the lifecycle of their facilities.
ColonialWebb has experience with greenfield enterprise and hyperscale data centers as well as existing building renovations and upfits, white space buildouts, facility expansions, equipment upgrades, specialty system updates, and long-term facility maintenance and service.
The regional clout of ColonialWebb combined with its relationship with Comfort Systems USA, provides a financial, operational, and technical competency that is unrivaled in the area.
More information on ColonialWebb's new Mission Critical Division is available at colonialwebb.com/mission-critical
