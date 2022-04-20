Colorado Agency Denver Crowd Offering Carbon Offset Credits to Reduce Clients' Impacts on the Environment
DENVER, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions resulting from clients' websites, a Denver-based web design and digital advertising agency is offering carbon offsets to its customers.
The announcement furthers Denver Crowd's contributions and commitment to environmental stewardship in Colorado and across the globe.
Some of Denver Crowd's clients include Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, the City of Boulder, Woods Boss Brewing Company, the Missouri Democratic Party and Veterans to Farmers.
Denver Crowd's services include website design and development, eCommerce management, paid search, SEO, content marketing and social media management. Their addition of carbon offset credits is designed to counteract the environmental impact of clients' digital footprints.
Alex Schupp, founder at Denver Crowd, made a statement about about the company's latest offerings:
"As we serve our clients, it's important to acknowledge not just how our work impacts our clients, but how it impacts the world.
"It would be a disservice to our company and clients to ignore the substantial impact websites and digital marketing campaigns have on our environment.
"That's why we at Denver Crowd have decided to hold ourselves and our clients accountable for the carbon emissions resulting from our work."
About Denver Crowd
Denver Crowd Ltd. is an award-winning digital marketing agency in Denver, Colorado. Working with brands such as the City of Boulder, Woods Boss Brewing Company, Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, SportsObsession.com, Veterans to Farmers, The Missouri Democratic Party and Hovland Snowskates, Denver Crowd provides digital transformations and uses digital marketing and advertising to further the missions of the businesses, brands and nonprofits it supports.
