LONGMONT, Colo., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A software platform that allows relief group officials to coordinate their efforts in the face of disasters is launching a new COVID-19 version. Longmont, Colorado-based Crisis Cleanup (CCU) launched its new sister websites, coronacommunity.org and crisiscleanup.org, today.
The CCU COVID-19 platform allows multiple relief organizations to help with a part of each COVID-19 effort.
"For example, an organization that does food delivery can team up with another group that delivers pet supplies to serve the same people," Aaron Titus, CCU's founder, explained. "This streamlines the response, helping volunteers help more people. Most stay-at-home orders permit volunteer groups to responsibly deliver food, medicine, and other essentials."
Having supported communities across the United States through more than 140 national and international tragedies in just the past eight years, CCU is a respected resource in the disaster relief world. In addition, Titus is the president of Mountain West VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster), a 12-state coalition stretching from Alaska to the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West, and Dakotas. Titus is also the author of the book, How to Prepare for Everything.
The new CCU website is now available to coordinate wellness checks as well as the delivery of food, medicine, and animal supplies to the elderly or immuno-compromised individuals anywhere in the country.
- People at risk of COVID-19 can register at coronacommunity.org. They will be connected to volunteers who can help, as volunteers are available.
- Relief groups should register at crisiscleanup.org/register to connect with neighbors who need help.
- Individual volunteers should first join a local relief organization, community group, or faith-based community.
- Local organizations should contact CCU to request deployment in their communities. CCU only deploys to communities who first request help.
Titus reminds groups their first responsibility is to protect their volunteers and the public.
"Several states have shared precautions volunteers can take to reduce risk to themselves and others, while helping neighbors," Titus said. "We've posted some of those suggestions at coronacommunity.org."
About Crisis Cleanup
Crisis Cleanup is a collaborative disaster cleanup platform that helps volunteers help more people after disasters. Crisis Cleanup was founded in 2012 by Aaron Titus after Hurricanes Irene and Sandy. Crisis Cleanup has been utilized in more than 140 disasters to date.
Contact:
Erich Kirshner
Evolution Communications Agency
303.921.6733
erich@becausemessagematters.com