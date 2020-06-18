DALLAS, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, has been vetted and approved for inclusion on Colorado's Advisory List of Instructional Programming. Under the state's Reading to Ensure Academic Development (READ) Act, the education department was tasked with creating an advisory list of evidence-based instructional reading programming to provide districts and schools with a choice of literacy programs that serve to enhance teacher quality and upgrade capacity. As a research-based solution with proven results in accelerating student progress toward attaining reading competency, Istation Reading easily met the criteria for the READ Act's advisory list.
The READ Act focuses on early literacy development for students in kindergarten through third grade—especially those at risk of not reaching grade-level reading proficiency by the end of third grade. Istation's programs will enable Colorado schools and districts to receive the support they need to improve reading comprehension and meet proficiency goals with a variety of activities and lessons that provide actionable and insightful data.
Powered by the science of reading, Istation's engaging assessments and instruction drive improvements in the National Reading Panel's "Big Five" foundational essentials: comprehension, fluency, vocabulary, phonemic awareness and phonics. As a result of Istation's data-driven approach, students who use Istation Reading make greater gains in overall reading ability compared to those who do not use the curriculum.
"Driven by scientific evidence and comprehensive research, Istation has been helping educators improve student literacy for more than two decades," said Istation's Chief Operating Officer and President, Ossa Fisher. "We are honored to be recommended by Colorado's Department of Education and look forward to joining the state as a collaborative partner to help improve literacy for all students."
In addition to Istation's core curriculum and programs, Colorado educators can benefit from using Istation's Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) reading assessment program, which provides real-time data and frequent progress monitoring. Teachers can depend on the reliable screening and diagnostic assessments ISIP provides to help inform interventions, differentiate instruction and identify students who may be at risk for reading disabilities.
As the COVID-19 global health pandemic accelerates the transition to distance learning, Istation offers a new online learning assessment for students and educators: ISIP Progress Monitoring at Home. This unique program for home-based assessment offers teachers and parents a clear view of each student's progress. Additionally, Istation's Parent Portal includes a variety of resources to reinforce children's learning at home, including printable lessons, books and passages, and games appropriate for each student's progress in the Istation program. The platform also provides data such as usage numbers and student summary handouts.
Istation's suite of literacy programs also includes its digital oral reading fluency assessment, which uses the latest voice recognition and digital recording technology to help measure reading fluency, accuracy and more. Through the oral reading fluency assessment, students gain a new avenue for demonstrating reading proficiency while teachers can leverage a variety of tools to analyze accuracy and help guide future instruction.
The ISIP ORF assessment is the result of Istation's partnership with Boulder Learning, Inc., through which Istation enhanced Boulder Learning's existing speech-recognition and assessment product FLORA and adapted it for large-scale deployment in classrooms across the nation.
About Istation
Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.
