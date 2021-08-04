HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearShift, an industry leader in digital retail, announced the opening of its newest ClearShift store in Colorado, continuing to build a national in-person and online automotive sales and distribution network.
"As we strategically expand our ClearShift footprint, opening a location in my hometown of Highlands Ranch is particularly exciting," said Jeff VanderWal, Founder and President of ClearShift. VanderWal moved to Highlands Ranch in 1993 and attended Bear Canyon Elementary, Cresthill Middle School and went on to graduate from Highlands Ranch High School in 2000. "To be able to impact the local community with this expansion here in Highlands Ranch with 50 new full-time positions is outstanding. Our team is proud to be a part of the Highlands Ranch community!"
Since the launch of ClearShift in 2017, the brand has been one of the biggest success stories in automotive retail. Consumers, other dealers, and partners from across the United States seek out the ClearShift brand to gain an understanding of the heart change towards giving to the community and receiving from the community rather than the typical buying and selling that has plagued the auto industry for decades.
As a pioneer in automotive retail, VanderWal's experience and understanding in the ever-changing digital space has propelled him to the national stage, most notably the multi-billion dollar industry leader, CarGurus. "CarGurus is thrilled to see that ClearShift is opening its newest location, and we wish Jeff VanderWal and his team nothing but the utmost success in their latest venture," said Sam Zales, President and COO of CarGurus. "Jeff is not only an automotive retail visionary, but also a member of the CarGurus Dealer Executive Council and we welcome his experience and input to help inform CarGurus' dealer product strategy pertaining to all areas of the industry including digital retail. Jeff and ClearShift are valued CarGurus partners, congratulations to them for this new store opening."
"The opening of this new Highlands Ranch location is a critical part of our overall ClearShift expansion strategy," said Aaron Wood, ClearShift's Chief Strategist. "This store will not only serve the local community, but it will also enhance our growth nationally with our digital retail distribution network. This store opening reflects ClearShift's rapid year-over-year growth and is another step toward achieving our goal of 10 locations nationally by 2025."
Strategically located at 1500 E County Line road on the C-470 corridor between University and Broadway serving the Front Range, the location will feature over 300 high quality vehicles, amazing values, and ClearShift's signature 'no games' approach to car shopping. Customers can shop ClearShift's expansive inventory at clearshiftcars.com at the same low price as in-store, enabling ClearShift's guests to choose their preferred experience, whether online or in-person.
"As customer demand continues to increase, each new market we enter will allow ClearShift to grow its overall market share by offering guests best-in-class value, quality, and convenience in their pre-owned vehicle purchase, which are the cornerstones of the ClearShift brand," continued Wood.
The new dealership is located at 1500 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126, and can be reached by phone at 720-390-7910, followed on Facebook and Instagram @clearshiftcars, or found online at http://www.clearshiftcars.com.
