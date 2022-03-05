COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CTU® has been ranked among the Best Online Bachelor's Programs and Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans for the eighth year in a row. The "Best Of" listings demonstrate CTU's enduring commitment to technology-driven education and student engagement, including the award-winning CTU Mobile app and Virtual Campus.
"Being ranked for eight consecutive years is a testament to our team's shared mission of providing industry-relevant higher education to enable our students' pursuit of personal and professional goals," said Elise Baskel, University President. "We are honored to receive this recognition."
Each year U.S. News & World Report, a respected authority in education rankings, evaluates regionally-accredited online degree programs on criteria including services and technologies, engagement, and faculty credentials and training. [1]
U.S. News & World notes that the vast majority of the students enrolled in these schools are in their 20s to 40s and usually working while pursuing a degree [1]. CTU's online degree programs are specially designed for nontraditional students who often juggle work and family responsibilities and want to advance in or change their careers.
CTU ranks among the best in the following 2022 online education categories [2]:
- Best Online Bachelor's Programs (8th consecutive year)
- Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans (8th consecutive year)
- Best Online Master's in Criminal Justice Programs (8th consecutive year)
- Best Online MBA Programs (7th consecutive year)
- Best Online Master's in Business Programs, Excluding MBA (7th consecutive year)
- Best Online Master's in Computer Information Technology Programs (8th consecutive year)
- Best Online Master's in Engineering Programs (5th consecutive year)
- Best Online Master's in Nursing Programs (4th consecutive year)
- Best Online Bachelor's in Business Programs (2nd consecutive year)
"The U.S. News & World Report rankings attest to CTU's quality academic offerings and our unwavering dedication to helping our students accomplish their educational goals. Our mission cultivates this level of commitment throughout the University, from academic leadership to student support teams. And we are proud of that," said Dr. Connie Johnson, EdD, Chief Academic Officer, and Provost.
[1] "Methodology: Best Online Bachelor's Programs Rankings." U.S. News & World Report. Accessed January 19, 2022. [2 " Colorado Technical University." U.S. News & World Report. Accessed January 19, 2022. https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/colorado-technical-university-126827/rankings.
About Colorado Technical University
Since 1965, Colorado Technical University (CTU) has helped students fit a real-world education into their busy daily lives. With more than 80 degree programs and concentrations available, students can pursue a variety of degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. CTU offers flexible online classes, accessible through the University's Virtual Campus or the innovative CTU Mobile app. CTU also maintains two ground campus locations in Colorado Springs and Aurora, Colo. For more information about CTU, visit http://www.coloradotech.edu.
Colorado Technical University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org), a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. CTU cannot guarantee employment, salary, or career advancement. CTU is a member of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO). For more information, visit http://www.perdoceoed.com.
Media Contact:
Resources
- https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/colorado-technical-university-126827/rankings
- https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/articles/bachelors-methodology
Media Contact
Airenicque Reeves, Colorado Technical University, +1 708-504-1247, areeves@coloradotech.edu
SOURCE Colorado Technical University