LOVELAND, Colo., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado Time Systems (CTS), a PlayCore company, is pleased to release its Template Studio Services for DisplayLink+ (DL+) software. DL+ is a dynamic software interface program designed for CTS LED video displays and provides robust integration of scoring, timing, graphics, and animation to the display during sporting events.
The Template Studio Services will allow customers to purchase premade Designer Templates to show the timing, scoring, and meet management information on their LED Video Displays. Customers can choose from an array of colorful, sport-specific templates, with creative backgrounds and unique shapes and graphics.
"We are thrilled to now offer Template Studio Services to our DisplayLink+ users," said Rick Connell, CTS Vice President, and General Manager. "Our designers have created a library of unique template options that are guaranteed to save our customers time."
While being quite the time-saver for DL+ users, the Designer Templates also create an appealing visual aspect that boosts the experience for spectators and athletes alike. All templates are scaled by pixel-for-pixel size to ensure the highest quality look. The Designer Templates now listed on Colorado Time Systems' online store are available in three display sizes with plans to expand this offering in the coming months. All PMS colors used for each Designer Template are listed to ensure facility color matching. Colorado Time Systems also has staff available to verify facility board sizes to guarantee compatibility.
About Colorado Time Systems (CTS):
Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and, display systems. Learn more at http://www.coloradotime.com.
About PlayCore: PlayCore is a purpose-driven company committed to building stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of commercial play and recreation products and services to create tailored solutions that match the unique needs of each community served. Learn more at http://www.playcore.com
Media Contact
Anna Beth Riggs, Colorado Time Systems, 970-612-3558, annabeth.riggs@coloradotime.com
SOURCE Colorado Time Systems