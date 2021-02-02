LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado Time Systems (CTS), a PlayCore company, is delighted to release an add-on feature for the DisplayLink+ (DL+) software, the Standalone Template Editor. DL+ is a dynamic software interface program designed for CTS LED video displays and provides robust integration of scoring, timing, graphics, and animation to the display.
The Standalone Template Editor for DL+ will allow customers to create templates on any Windows computer (without DL+ installed) and then transfer them back to the primary facility DL+ computer for meets. Before the Standalone Template Editor, all templates had to be created from the primary facility DL+ computer which typically remains in the office of that facility. Now, customers can create templates wherever and whenever they please.
Templates are the DL+ files that tell the display where to place the timing, scoring, and meet management information. Customers can have an unlimited number of templates for every sport and can easily create or change a template including positioning of data fields, font variables (color, size, style), and set the background image.
"Our customers requested this new feature, and we are excited to provide this option," said Rick Connell, CTS Vice President, and General Manager. "The Standalone Template Editor for DisplayLink+ will bring convenience to facility managers, coaches, or anyone on staff who creates templates for a CTS video display."
Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at http://www.coloradotime.com.
About PlayCore: PlayCore is a purpose-driven company committed to building stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of commercial play and recreation products and services to create tailored solutions that match the unique needs of each community served. Learn more at http://www.playcore.com
