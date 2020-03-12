MELVILLE, N.Y., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, alongside Canon Europe, announced today that 3M, the leading corporation operating in the fields of industry, worker safety, health care, and consumer goods, has certified the Colorado 1650 printer and its UVgel 460 ink with its 3M Performance Guarantee.
From testing the UVgel 460 inks on a wide range of 3M media, this certification demonstrates applications such as wall murals, window graphics, and fleet and vehicle graphics printed on the Colorado 1650 in combination with 3M's approved media achieve exceptional quality standards. Canon has worked closely with 3M on securing the quality and performance of UVgel prints on a broad range of 3M media.
The Colorado 1650 printer is an award-winning roll-to-roll printer featuring a flexible yet, robust ink set and FLXfinish, a new approach to LED curing that allows the user to choose between matte or gloss modes for each individual print. This means customers can achieve different aesthetic finishes without the need to change inks or media. The Colorado 1650, introduced at FESPA 2019 in Munich, was an immediate success and is recognized by customers for the ability to print a wide variety of different applications, both for indoor and outdoor use.
"This certification builds confidence and assures peace of mind in the applications that our customers provide to their end users when printing on 3M substrates," said Peter Kowalczuk, President, Canon Solutions America. "With the 3M Performance Guarantee certification, the Colorado 1650 continues to help customers create new revenue opportunities through expanded applications, while helping to lower costs due to reduced ink usage, automation and unattended printing, and consistency of output helping to reduce rework."
