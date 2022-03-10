DENVER, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Management Consulting is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Colorado market, with its new office located at 1615 Platte Street, Suite 02-112, Denver, CO 80202.

Pioneer is excited to serve local clients in the technology and information, energy and natural resources, and aerospace industries, along with the many other flourishing industries they already operate in, to achieve their most strategic and complex business goals through four areas of practice: 

  • Business strategy
  • Business operations
  • Organizational change
  • Data analytics

Pioneer recognized Colorado as a region on the rise and was drawn to its energetic and unstoppable workforce, its leading-edge, nationally recognized organizations, and a "work fuels life" way of being.

Molly Koenen, Partner, and Owner, says Pioneer looked long and hard at multiple markets before landing on Denver.

"For us, adding markets is not for growth alone. We're looking for communities we respect and admire, with thriving business and social communities. Places we'd feel proud to be part of and help grow. That list started with 60 options and landed on Denver alone for 2022."

It's excited to serve Colorado organizations on initiatives including business and functional transformations, technology implementations, value realizations, mergers and acquisitions, and more.

Working with Pioneer, organizations can expect:

  • The best local consultants who go through a rigorous hiring process to ensure high-quality delivery and alignment in values
  • A complementary or alternative to the big four
  • Exceptional delivery with key touchpoints for feedback throughout the whole project, with dedicated oversight and a meaningful closeout

About Pioneer Management

Pioneer was founded in 2009 by Brian Westerhaus to create local jobs in service to the companies we love – a consulting experience that is strikingly better for all. Joined by Partners Molly Koenen and Lane Elmer, Pioneer now has 54 employees in two locations and was recently recognized as MN Fast 50 awardee. It is guided by its core values; humble, hungry, and connected and filters all decisions through this lens. 

Media Contact 

Rachele Hepburn 

Director of Marketing 

Email: rachele.hepburn@thepioneerteam.com 

Cell: 612-708-3028

SOURCE Pioneer Management Consulting

