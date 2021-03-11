ST IVES, United Kingdom, March 11, 2021 Colortrac introduces new large format scanners, the SmartLF SGi and SmartLF SCi, along with new scanning software, SmartWorks Imaging, to support them. The new scanners are available immediately through Colortrac distributors worldwide.
With a sleek design and advanced new scanning software, the SmartLF SGi and SmartLF SCi scanner series are ideal for capturing, enhancing, sharing, and copying information from large format documents of all types, such as hand-drawn originals, old plans, marked-up construction drawings, textured artwork, thick media, and more.
"Since 1989, Colortrac has delivered value that our customers count on, and we know they will be pleased with the new scanner series and software," comments Jacob Bendix, Chief Commercial Officer, Colortrac. "The new functionality, including the ability to drive the scanner from a tablet, brings the full power of large format scanning right into the hands of our customers."
The Colortrac SmartLF SGi and SmartLF SCi large format scanners deliver fast performance, with optimized preset controls and an extended list of internal printer drivers to connect directly to large format printers. SmartWorks Imaging, the newest member of the SmartWorks software family, is a fresh implementation of the scan-once workflow that is easier to navigate than its predecessor, SmartWorks Pro.
Intuitive scanning software with remote scanning
Colortrac's new SmartWorks Imaging scanning software offers a host of new features including a new multipage thumbnail pop-out view, extended PDF for longer and wider documents, and higher dpi. With a new interface, the scanning software also boasts a number of new capabilities such as closed-loop printer color calibration, quick-fix image correction tools, and a full edit history for one-click easy undo. SmartWorks Imaging is also dongle-free and includes new drivers for HP and Epson drivers.
SmartWorks Imaging users can download the free SmartWorks Imaging Link, an app that lets users operate the scanners by remote control from a tablet. (Tablet not included.) SmartWorks Imaging Link puts the full power of the PC-based SmartWorks into the hands of a tablet user.
Scanning value customers count on
The SmartLF SGi scanners are suitable for any type of document, including technical drawings, maps, artwork, and photographs. With the CCD technology and greater focal length, it can even handle originals with texture, and media up to 15 mm thick. The scanner series delivers realistic color and superb accuracy (up to 1200 optical dpi). Available in 36- and 44-inch widths, the scanners are designed to work at high speed while requiring little maintenance.
The SmartLF SCi scanners are ideal for engineering drawings, construction plans, maps, and line drawings. The scanners feature Colortrac's innovative ClearView technology, a line of up to 144 LEDs to guarantee maximum scanning accuracy. A SUREDRIVE powered soft roller provides even pressure across the original, while the SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface ensures fast, efficient data transfer. The SmartLF SCi scanners are available in 25-, 36-, and 42-inch widths.
Both the SmartLF SGi and the SmartLF SCi come in a sleek black/dark gray color, with matching optional floor stand, repro stand, and PC mounting kit.
SmartLF SGi and SmartLF SCi series replace the SmartLF SG and the SmartLF SC Xpress scanners, respectively.
Green counts
Colortrac strives to reduce its environmental footprint. To that end, the company uses recyclable plastic as a raw material wherever possible. Additionally, the company reorganized its factory production to save energy on lighting and air conditioning, and embraced a robust common parts, waste, and stock-reduction regime. Colortrac also improved its sea and rail shipping logistics to eliminate air freighting and consolidates its shipments to reduce wooden pallet use. Visit http://www.Colortrac.com/green for more.
About Colortrac
Founded in 1989, Colortrac started by developing large format scanning solutions and quickly earned a reputation for value that led to the company winning the coveted Queen's Awards for enterprise and export. Today, Colortrac serves the entire large format document scanning market with a portfolio of no-nonsense scanning solutions. Colortrac has more than 80 distributors in over 90 countries and is also an OEM supplier. The company is dedicated to making scanners that get the job done to high standards at a competitive price. For more information, visit http://www.Colortrac.com.
