Colovore_data_center.jpg

Colovore's data center features modern liquid cooling and power densities of 50 kW per rack, driving the lowest TCO and highest footprint efficiency in Bay Area colocation.

 By Colovore

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colovore, the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation for high-performance computing infrastructure, today announced that it has expanded again and now has 3.5 MW of high-density capacity currently available in supply-constrained Silicon Valley. Colovore continues its rapid growth by providing unrivaled power densities in Bay Area colocation, exceptional uptime and service quality, and a cost-effective, pay-by-the-kW pricing model. With Silicon Valley data center vacancy rates at historic lows near 5% and a lack of suitable land constraining development, Colovore's expansion adds much needed high-quality colocation capacity to the marketplace.

Based on the ever-increasing power and cooling capacities required by modern, data and processing-intensive servers, Colovore continues to innovate its market-leading high-density offering. It now offers 50 kW cabinet capacities cooled by its traditional rear-door heat exchangers, and also supports direct liquid cooling (liquid to the platform or to the chip) for the highest-density server deployments. Its minimum customer power commitment per cabinet is only 8 kW, supporting a wide range of IT requirements.

"We are seeing a major change in colocation requirements, driven by incredible advances at the chip and component layers in modern servers," stated Sean Holzknecht, President and Co-Founder of Colovore. "GPUs, dual CPUs, and flash storage architectures supporting the explosion in A.I., Big Data, and HPC applications and services require data center environments with 10-20x the amount of power and cooling per cabinet compared to only a few years ago--1 kW of draw per modern server rack unit is now common. We are proud of our high-density, liquid-cooled colocation facility which allows our customers to fully-pack their server cabinets and optimize their IT footprints while significantly lowering TCO."

To learn more about how you can benefit from Colovore's high-performance colocation solutions, contact Ben Coughlin at Colovore (tel. #408-330-9290) or email info@colovore.com.

About Colovore
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35-50 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it—cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.