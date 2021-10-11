WOODRIDGE, Ill., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inventus Power, a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced battery systems announced it has entered into a partnership with Columbia Vehicle Group, a US-based company specializing in the manufacture of pure electric vehicles that are "Built for Work". Inventus Power will supply its line of PROTRXion™ batteries for integration into Columbia's new line of Utilitruck work vehicles, beginning in the spring of 2022.
"We believe that offering a lithium powered solution is the next step to meeting our customers' needs and we are very pleased with our decision to partner with Inventus Power to support Columbia's transition to lithium battery technology," said Greg Breckley, Director of Business Development at Columbia Vehicle Group. "After evaluating multiple providers, Inventus Power was the first to deliver a product that met our requirements, and the Inventus Power team expressed a real interest in helping solve our challenges. Ultimately, the solution they delivered works for us."
Columbia's new line of Utilitruck vehicles will be equipped with three or four PROTRXion M-48V60-TRX intelligent batteries which will initially replace eight 6V lead acid batteries, and provide the power and performance needed to reach max speed of 25 mph and move up to six passengers with a rated capacity up to 1,250 lbs and towing capacity up to 1,500 lbs. Utilitrucks powered by PROTRXion batteries will also provide users with several benefits over lead acid models, such as an extended range of up to 60 miles (1.5x more than lead acid), enhanced battery communication for predictive maintenance (i.e. State of Charge, State of Health, remaining capacity, time to empty, etc.) and protection from operator misuse. Additionally, because of the long cycle life performance of lithium, users can expect PROTRXion batteries to last the life of the vehicle without replacement or battery maintenance.
"Our PROTRXion batteries were designed and tested for low speed electric vehicles like the task-oriented Utilitruck and other products offered by Columbia Vehicle. These versatile batteries are highly configurable to meet the power, range and payload needs for the work environment," stated Tom Nguyen, Vice President of Business Development. "Inventus Power is excited to work with the Columbia Vehicle team to deliver the best battery solution for their customers. We will continue to provide the technical expertise and field support needed to ensure Columbia is successful in building out its lithium electrification strategy."
Columbia Vehicle Group will be showcasing its new line of Utilitruck vehicles "Electrified by Inventus Power" at the upcoming ARA Show in Las Vegas on October 18-20 at booth# 3401. Inventus Power will also be exhibiting at booth #8206 and displaying its full line of high-performance PROTRXion batteries for low-speed electric vehicles and other motive applications, such as professional cleaning, aerial work platform, construction and more.
About Inventus Power:
Inventus Power, founded in 1960, is the leading provider of advanced battery systems for global OEMs. We specialize in the design and manufacture of Li-ion battery packs, smart chargers, and efficient power supplies across a broad range of portable, motive & stationary applications.
With 60 years of experience, we understand that different applications have different needs. From advanced concept development, cell characterization & prototyping to complete power system design and BMS customization, our global engineering staff of 300+ degreed mechanical, electrical, software, quality and compliance engineers have the knowledge and resources needed to design and develop power solutions that operate safely and correctly within their intended environment.
Plus, with global manufacturing facilities and vertically integrated design, tooling and testing capabilities, we are able to manage complex programs from concept to production providing a turnkey solution for our customers.
For more information about our products, experience and capabilities, visit http://www.inventuspower.com.
About Columbia:
Columbia Vehicle Group is an electric vehicle manufacturer whose history dates back to 1946. Based in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Columbia manufactures vehicles built for work in industrial and commercial environments. Designed to enhance productivity, comfort and utility, Columbia vehicles optimize operational performance in transporting, carrying, and towing - all with zero emissions. To see Columbia's full lineup of vehicles, visit http://www.columbiavehicles.com.
Columbia Vehicle Group is part of the Nordic Group of Companies, a family-owned management and manufacturing business headquartered in Baraboo, Wisconsin with operations extending throughout the United States, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit http://www.nordicgroup.com.
