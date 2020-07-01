COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nerddais Tutoring has adopted online tutoring due to the continued effects of coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic which has disrupted normal life as we knew it has led Nerddais Tutoring to restructure to emphasize online tutoring.
"Online tutoring is the best alternative to our prior one-on-one tutoring model. The pandemic has disrupted traditional tutoring and as such we have to adjust accordingly", says Co-Founder Dr. Naftali Opembe
Schooling was disrupted due to COVID-19. As students have been at home, even their normal planned one-on-one tutoring were disrupted. As we draw near the next school year, students will need online tutoring to be well prepared for new materials or review what they missed in the last parts of the last year.
Online tutoring during and post the pandemic will help ensure that social distancing is adhered to and students can access the same tutoring services from the safety of their homes. Nerddais Tutoring's platform further allows parents to list online tutoring jobs and let available tutors respond with bids.
Furthermore, the company has opened the platform to all qualified tutors interested in online tutoring jobs. Parents will be presented with a variety of tutors to choose from. Parents will need to review tutor credentials and portfolio which should be uploaded by tutors online and be able to choose from available tutors interested in the tutoring job.
According to Naftali, "Our online tutoring platform is available to both tutors and students at no cost to them. This is how we have revamped our prior model; to be able to respond to tutoring needs during and post this pandemic. In addition, we are allowing qualified tutors looking for online tutoring jobs to register and list their credentials."
No one really knows measures that schools will adopt this coming Fall semester. What we know is that parents will have to find alternative tutoring modes that ensures the protection of their children's health. At Nerddais Tutoring, students will be tutored remotely thus protecting them.
Tutoring in all subjects from Pre-K to Pre-Med are offered on Nerddais Tutoring. The online platform has capabilities for recording sessions, which enables review of sessions by the student later, to fully grasp concepts.
For more information about Nerddais Tutoring's online tutoring program, visit https://nerddais.com/register
