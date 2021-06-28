SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verisys Corporation and Aperture Health have been acquired and combined by funds managed by Stone Point Capital.
"The combined company establishes a market leader in the credentialing, enrollment, and provider data management space that can provide an exceptional level of service, security, and scalability," said Stone Point CEO Chuck Davis. "We're looking forward to leveraging our network within the managed care and workforce risk management industries to support the company's next phase of growth."
The combined organization brings together leaders of respected and recognized companies. John Benson, formerly CEO at Verisys, has assumed the role of Chairman. Charlie Falcone, formerly CEO of Aperture Health, has assumed the role of CEO.
"The merger of Aperture and Verisys simply makes sense," said Verisys' Benson. "Our technologies and services perform similar work in different markets. Combining helps us serve many of the major players in the healthcare industry, including hospital systems, health plans, retail pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, telehealth providers, and state Medicaid agencies."
Along with the comprehensiveness of the combined offerings, the cultural fit between the two companies attracted Aperture's Falcone. "Verisys and Aperture have proven track records of excellence, integrity, and transparency with employees and clients," he said. "This combination will accelerate our ability to help our clients fix the many problems associated with siloed and inaccurate provider data. We're excited about our future and look forward to transforming healthcare together."
Leverage Health will remain an active investor in the combined company. Aperture was represented by Bailey Southwell & Co., and Verisys was represented by Stifel.
About Verisys Corporation
Verisys provides a comprehensive cloud-based technology platform of data, analytics, and services that supports enterprise-wide compliance in the U.S. healthcare industry. Verisys protects healthcare consumers by enforcing competency and regulatory compliance, system integrity, and patient safety through transparency. Verisys verifies credentials and screens and monitors millions of healthcare providers annually across all sectors of the healthcare economy. For nearly 30 years, Verisys has developed and implemented highly secure technology solutions for some of the largest healthcare delivery and support organizations in the country. Verisys is an NCQA-certified and URAC-accredited Credentials Verification Organization. For more information, please visit verisys.com.
About Aperture Health
Aperture Health makes comprehensive provider data management easy. We help health plans, health systems, and state Medicaid agencies improve provider data quality, build and manage provider networks, and publish and maintain provider directories. Our transformative technology has made us the largest outsourced credentials verification organization in the United States. And because we've delivered provider data programs to the most complex healthcare organizations for more than two decades, we have the experience to maximize performance, no matter the challenge. Visit aperture.health to learn how we simplify network administration.
About Stone Point
Stone Point is an investment firm based in Greenwich, Conn., with approximately $30 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm invests in a number of alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds. Stone Point also manages both liquid and private credit funds and managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports our firm, portfolio companies, and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. For more information, please visit stonepoint.com.
Contact Information
Brad Cope
Vice President of Marketing
469.270.0634
Media Contact
Barbara Evans, 01611635655, +1 215-680-2743, barbara.evans@aperturecvo.com
Brad Cope, Aperture Health, 469-270-0634, bcope@aperturecvo.com
SOURCE Aperture Health