BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, unveils an enhanced fuel card offer for fleets. The new Comdata Fleet Card is the company's latest offering designed for trucking fleets with less than 50 trucks and provides competitive discounts, fuel savings and zero card transaction fees, all for five dollars a month per active card¹. The new card offer includes access to Comdata's Extra Mile Discount Program, providing savings on prescription drugs, tires, hotels and truck parking. The Comdata Fleet Card and Extra Mile Discount Program are part of the company's suite of products and solutions dedicated to optimizing fleet operations and driver quality of life while on the road.
In 2020, the company prioritized new partnerships to promote driver health and safety in the trucking industry. Drivers can take advantage of cardholder perks including savings of up to 80% on prescription drugs, provided by SingleCare, and additional savings on secure parking for Comdata customers through the TruckPark mobile app.
"As this pandemic continues into 2021, the strength of the supply chain becomes increasingly critical to ensure that essential goods are moving efficiently," said Comdata's Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation, Justin King. "Comdata is thinking outside the box to keep America's fleets moving forward and ensure that our fleet customers and their drivers have everything they need to focus on the road ahead."
The Comdata Fleet Card also provides small fleets with acceptance at over 8,000 locations in the Comdata network. Both drivers and fleet managers will benefit from savings at the pump with zero fees on all card transactions.² Card benefits also include:
- Real-time controls to prevent misuse
- Up to 65% off tires and retreads
- At least 20% off hotel stays within the Comdata Hotel Network³
- Access to reporting and analytic tools to help manage fuel expenses
- Real-time fraud alerts and monitoring
- Customizable dashboards and analytics
- 24/7 customer service
In its ongoing effort to best support customer needs, Comdata further evolved its fleet payment solutions during 2020 with new products designed to make fleet operations more efficient. Recently, Comdata introduced location-based enhanced authorization controls designed to help mitigate the risk of fuel fraud on the road and launched the Virtual Comchek to give fleet managers the ability to instantly send virtual cards to drivers for on-demand payments. These new products demonstrate Comdata's continued focus on meeting customer needs, particularly as the industry's demand for more cost-saving, interaction-reducing and mobile-friendly tools continues to grow.
In the third quarter of 2020, Fleetcor appointed Eric Dowdell as the President of North America Trucking to scale the company and drive innovative solutions into the fleet industry. Mr. Dowdell's deep experience driving revenue growth within the financial services and technology industries will be an asset to Comdata as the company leads the way in evolving transportation payments.
"To say that I am honored to be working with a company like Comdata, who is driving supply chain innovation, would be an understatement," said Dowdell. "Comdata has always provided a strong payments platform for fleets, and I look forward to guiding the company towards developing more innovative services in 2021 with the power of Fleetcor's resources as a leader in business payments to continue to help fuel our growth."
1. Pricing of $5/mo per card after one-time $50 account setup fee. Additional fees may apply for optional services, late payments, and/or credit risk. Contact Comdata for more details.
2. Additional fees may apply for optional services, late payments, and/or credit risk. See account agreement for details.
3. Participating hotels can be found at http://www.clclodging.com.
About COMDATA
Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its clients' bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card issuers and the second largest commercial MasterCard provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata Inc. visit http://www.comdata.com.
About FLEETCOR
FLEETCOR Technologies is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit http://www.FLEETCOR.com.
Media Contact
Trish DaCosta, Comdata, 619-955-7759, comdata@kcdpr.com
SOURCE Comdata