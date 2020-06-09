LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As shelter-in-place restrictions ease across the country, Comfort First Products is proud to offer a workplace health solution through COVID-19 air filtering plans for business owners.
Though stay-at-home orders are being lifted throughout the country as the number of COVID-19 cases begin to drop, the adjustments that business owners need to make have only just begun. Now, organizations must determine how to keep their employees and customers safe from the novel coronavirus by instituting certain guidelines and restrictions. This has started on a behavioral level for most. Promoting hand washing, keeping six feet apart from others, temperature checks, and ensuring any employees who aren't feeling well stay home are examples of precautions businesses are already implementing.
However, there are only so many measures that can be taken on an individual level to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are also changes that must be made to the way the business thinks about workplace health and safety. Healthy cleaning practices are the first line of defense, targeting commonly used surfaces, for example. Many buildings are increasing the number of times the office is cleaned per week. However, what is arguably even more important is to make certain considerations around indoor air quality.
Indoor air quality (IAQ) has always been essential to health, and with the current pandemic, it is more important than ever to consider how to improve IAQ in your workplace. Because COVID-19 is a respiratory condition spread through droplets, this makes it imperative to think critically about how to reduce the virus in the air. One area of IAQ that is particularly relevant to the current situation is the HVAC system. The HVAC system has potential to spread the virus across an office if not dealt with in a proactive manner.
To help with this crisis, Comfort First Products is working with business owners to create air filtering plans specifically designed to target COVID-19. Businesses that are concerned about the novel coronavirus spreading throughout their building through the air ventilation systems can reach out to Comfort First Products for guidance. With their unique air filtering systems, protecting against COVID-19 can be as simple as adding or changing the filter on the Comfort First Filtered Diffuser or Control-A-Flow Draft Eliminator in your office. Remember that air filters should be changed every three to six months.
Businesses that don't already have one of these products can order them with a filter. Comfort First can work with individual business owners to determine which is best for their system. There are several filters available on Comfort First's website that are effective for a COVID-19 prevention plan. For example, for the Control-A-Flow Draft Eliminator, the filters are treated with the Dow Corning antimicrobial Aegis, which destroys 86.5% of airborne microorganisms on contact. This makes this product particularly effective for quelling the spread of the disease.
About Comfort First Products
Comfort First Products specializes in offering products designed to improve indoor air quality. This is accomplished through better airflow, a more comfortable working environment, and filters specifically designed to combat air pollutants and pathogens. You can find their line of indoor air quality products, including filters designed to destroy microorganisms on contact, at www.comfortfirstproducts.com.
