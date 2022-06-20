Live from Customer Contact week (CCW), The World's Largest Customer Contact Event Series – taking place in Las Vegas, NV., Comm100 announced today the availability of its voice bot solution as the latest enhancement to its fully integrated omnichannel customer engagement software platform. Exhibiting together with recently signed partner, Deltapath, Comm100 will preview the latest voice, bot and automation solutions to conference attendees.
LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comm100, leaders in digital omnichannel customer engagement, are partnered with Deltapath, who specializes in innovative communication strategies, to incorporate voice into Comm100's digital omnichannel platform. This partnership integrates Deltapath UC to the Comm100 platform to enable contact centers to provide a complete omnichannel offering within one integrated platform.
"Being a part of this community of people, here at CCW, who navigate the new normal of the customer contact industry while taking on some of the biggest challenges like offering seamless 24/7 support, eliminating wait times for customers, and lowering the cost of customer support is incredibly exciting. To add to the excitement, Comm100's voice bot will definitely give us even more of a competitive edge in our offering." David Liu, CEO, Deltapath.
Voice Bot Key Features:
- Flexible telephony integration for organizations using SIP protocols and those without existing infrastructure
- Text-to-Speech and Speech-to-Text are applicable for Voice Bot to understand intents and response with the right answer.
- Set up intents of greetings, goodbyes, and others for a better understanding of conversations
- IVR (Interactive Voice Response) menu is provided for better guiding of the conversation and larger work scope of Voice Bot
- Random Audio can be uploaded to play for customers
- Set up when, why, and how Voice Bot escalates to human agents
- Conversations can be passed back to Voice Bots from agents to automate routine workflows and collect information
- Easy voice response is available for customers to chat with Voice Bot instead of pressing on the phone pad.
- Collect visitor speech response and information including name, company and phone number
- Collect information such as DTMF and save them to the variables for the next action
- Transactional responses – checkout, reservations and more – enabled by webhook integrations
"We can see and hear firsthand how expert executives, in key industries like Banking & Finance, Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Public Sector & Government, B2C and B2B are raising the bar to address and surpass customer service expectations to remain competitive. In addition to our soft phone integration with Deltapath – we can extend our value even further with our Voice Bot, which is easily configured to understand and respond to hundreds of topics, match intents and improve the customer experience with a set of key features that will have us leading the market." Ty Rottare, VP, Global Channel Sales
About Comm100
Comm100 is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that enables established organizations in higher education, government, banking, healthcare and insurance to accelerate transformation to digital CX excellence by engaging with customers the right way across every channel. Easily shift between human and human-like AI-powered bots with our easy-to-use, feature-rich, proven platform (14 years and 500 million messages served). With an extensive partner network and a highly rated customer success team, Comm100's frictionless, easy set-up, deployment and onboarding, accelerates your time to value.
About Deltapath
Deltapath is a Unified Communications provider that delivers communication and collaboration solutions to service providers and enterprises.
Our mission is to liberate organizations from the barriers that prevent effective communication by ensuring technologies work seamlessly together, so communication and collaboration are effortless with everyone, from your customers to your employees.
