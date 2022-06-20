Comm100, leaders in digital omnichannel customer engagement, have announced a partnership with Ultimate Communications, who specialises in providing digital transformation efforts throughout Southern Africa. The partnership will offer a competitive advantage to education, government and commercial organizations who need to transform their digital approach to meet client experience and communication expectations
VANCOUVER, B.C., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Customer Experience (CX) grows as a differentiator, financial, education and the healthcare sector must establish formal CX strategies to remain competitive.
David Mooya, Managing Director, Ultimate Communications; "The goal of this partnership is to offer organisations in the Southern Africa the ability to provide excellent digital customer experiences through configurable, value-driven live chat, secure messaging, AI powered bots and automation within one integrated console enabling them to compete nationally and in a global marketplace."
"The continued expansion of our partner network and partner offerings are a testament to the growing demand for efficient and authentic interactions with brands across all channels—anytime and anywhere—and the strength of our platform," said Ty Rottare, VP of Global Channels at Comm100. "We are looking forward to cementing our relationship further with the team at Ultimate Communications, we are excited to be able to grow our network of clients in a new geography."
ABOUT ULTIMATE COMMUNICATIONS
Ultimate Investment Cc trading as Ultimate Communications is a consortium of different value-added business segments operating in the Southern African Countries. Ultimate offers services such as Cloud services, Web/Mobile Application design, Custom software development and omnichannel customer engagement solution. To learn more about Ultimate, visit http://www.ulti-invest.com
ABOUT COMM100
Comm100 is a global provider of digital omnichannel customer engagement software for education, government and commercial organizations of all sizes. With Comm100, organizations can provide excellent digital customer experiences through configurable, value-driven live chat, secure messaging, AI powered bots and automation within one integrated console. Comm100 is powered by zero downtime, the highest standards in security, and AI automation, ensuring customers get answers anytime, anywhere. To learn more about Comm100, visit: http://www.comm100.com
